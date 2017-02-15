Patriot girls win 1 of 2

The Patriots also had double-digit scoring nights from Olivia Lane (16 points) and Kristin Skog (11). Karli Skog and Bre Sewall each added seven points.

The Patriots jumped out to a 13-3 lead at the start behind two baskets by Lane, a layup and free throw by Karli Skog and two turnaround jumpers by Ruud.

The Patriots stretched their lead to 26-12 with 8:18 left with a 10-0 run and they would lead 44-23 with 2:16 left after two layups by Kristin Skog and two free throws by Sewall.

After a buzzer-beating layup by Lyndsey Johnson, the Patriots went into halftime with a 46-25 lead.

They opened the second half with a 20-3 run to open up a 58-28 lead.

Shortly after that, both coaches subbed freely and the Trojans trimmed several points off the lead after hitting three 3-pointers.

With the win, the Patriots improve to 15-6 overall.

"We had struggled a little in our three losses but we came out tonight and played well from the start," coach Jon Dale said. "Corina had a big game for us, but the whole team played pretty well."

Sebeka 25 35—35

Pequot Lakes 46 30—76

SEBEKA

Kenzie Nelson 14, Maya Lake 9, Madison Lake 14, Erin Lillquist 5, Megan Heino 8, Emily Huotari 2, Taylor Miller 5, Ava Rathcke 3. FT 22-40 (percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 1, Molly Dotty 4, Karli Skog 7, Olivia Lane 16, Kristin Skog 11, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 24, Bre Sewal l7, Sam Littman 2, Desera Engholm 2. FT 34-55 (percent). Overall: 15-6.

Rangers 71, Patriots 68

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Crosby-Ironton Rangers avenged their January loss to the Patriots, beating them 71-68 in a Mid-State Conference game.

Lane led the Patriots with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Karli Skog pitched in 22 and Ruud had 17 in a losing effort.

Despite shooting struggles and several turnovers in the first half, the Patriots still led 36-31 at the break.

However, the Patriots were outscored 40-32 in the second half by the Rangers, resulting in a three-point loss.

An early 13-0 run gave the Patriots a 16-5 lead, thanks in part to three layups by Karli Skog. They then got baskets from Ruud and Lane and the Patriots led by 15 at 27-12, but that would be their biggest lead of the night.

The Rangers then quickly cut into that lead with eight straight points.

With 4:26 left, Karli Skog connected from beyond the arc and the Patriots led 32-22, but the Rangers would pull to within 36-31 at the break with a 50-foot buzzer-beater.

The Rangers came out fired up after the break, getting the lead at 42-41. They then went on a 7-0 run to stretch that lead to 49-41 with 11:42 left.

With C-I leading 63-54, Karli Skog hit a 3-pointer and Ruud a putback to make it 63-59.

Lane hit two free throws and a short jumper to tie the game at 63. With 1:34 to go, she stole the ball for a layup and the Patriots had a brief 65-63 lead.

With 28 seconds left and the Patriots leading 68-67, the Rangers connected with a layup and two free throws for the victory.

"We dug too big of a hole because of all our turnovers, and we did not shoot well," Dale said. "(The Rangers) shot well and outplayed us, with that long 3-pointer by (Shyanne) Loiland actually proving to be the difference."

Pequot Lakes 36 32—68

Crosby-Ironton 31 40—71

PEQUOT LAKES

Karli Skog 22, Olivia Lane 27, Corina Ruud 17, Sam Littman 2. FG 20-58 (34 percent), FT 22-31 (71 percent). 3-point 2-7 (29 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 3, Shayla Loiland 11, Alyssa Klancher 4, Shyanne Loiland 19, Jami Nelson 28, Mariah Bodle 6. FG 29-66 (44 percent), FT 2-5 (40 percent). 3-point 9-18 (50 percent).