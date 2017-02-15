Lightning split games with Lakers

Brett Reed had a goal and assist for Northern Lakes, which had already won the Mid-State Conference title. Shane Donovan scored the other goal and Garrett Westlund and Josh Maucieri collected assists for Northern Lakes which has lost three of its last four.

Detroit Lakes 1 0 2—3

Northern Lakes 0 2 0—2

Conference: NL 7-1. Overall: NL 19-4-1. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Bagley/Fosston at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lightning 2, Lakers 1

Shane Donovan scored both of the Northern Lakes Lightning goals in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Detroit Lakes to improve to 7-0 and win the Mid-State Conference.

The Lakers entered the game in second place and fell to 4-2. The Lightning have just one conference game remaining—a rematch with DL.

Donovan's first goal in the first period was unassisted. Josh Maucieri assisted on the game winner at the 10 minute mark of the third period.

Matt Stangel finished with 30 save for the Lightning.

Detroit Lakes 0 1 0—1

Northern Lakes 1 0 1—2

First period: NL-Shane Donovan 8:25

Second period: DL-Ryan Paskey (Trey Seebold, Bailey Tulius) 16:30

Third period: NL-Donovan (Josh Maucieri) 10:00

Shots on goal: NL 38, DL 31

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (30 saves); DL-Ben Boomgaarden (36 saves)

Conference: NL 7-0. Overall: NL 20-2-1. Next: Northern Lakes at Little Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.