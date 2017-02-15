Tiger girls win two

"We started out down something like 2-16 and just slowly worked our way back into it; it was probably our second best game of the season," coach Randy Schwegel said. "We played defense well, we rebounded well, and we shot well, and it was a really good game."

The Tigers also kept their turnovers to just nine, while in the previous loss they had 26.

Shelby Adkins aided the Tigers with 12 points, Alyssa Semmler finished with nine, and Gabby Rainwater had six points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers are now 17-5 overall and 11-1 in the Northwoods Conference.

W-H-A 20 17—37

Pine River-Backus 28 23—51

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Abbie Anderson 2, Megan Benjamin 1, Katie Benjamin 14, Bri Raddatz 7, Justine Day 13. FG 12-38 (32 percent), FT 9-12 (75 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 18, Gabby Rainwater 6, Shelby Adkins 12, Alyssa Semmler 9, Andrea Semmler 6. FG 19-45 (42 percent), FT 10-20 (50 percent). 3-point 3-13 (23 percent). Conference: 11-1. Overall: 17-5.

Tigers Overcome Wolverines

Wynn led the Tigers with 15 points while Adkins finished with 11 as the Tigers defeated the Wadena Deer Creek Wolverines 53-46 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Tigers led at half time by just 24-22 but they lengthened their lead in the second half to make it more comfortable. Semmler finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Rainwater contributed 13 rebounds to the Tigers win.

Wadena-Deer Creek 22 24—46

Pine River-Backus 24 29—53

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 2, Casey Volkmann 1, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 11, Kennedy Gravelle 13, Rachel Schwartz 17. FG 18-50 (36 percent), FT 6-8 (75 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 6, Shelby Adkins 11, Alyssa Semmler 10, Andrea Semmler 7, Rylie Hirschey 5. FG 18-53 (34 percent), FT 12-27 (44 percent). 3-point 5-18 (28 percent).