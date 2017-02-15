Stone, McGuire qualify for state

This will be Stone's fifth trip to the state meet. She earned all-state honors the past two years, finishing 10th in 2016 and 13th in 2015.

The two joined teammates Payge Fitterer, Grant Kosobud and Cal Madison at the state meet in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Boys team scores (18 teams): 1-Minnetonka 317, 2-Breck 273, 3-Brainerd 248, 4-Hopkins 244, 5-St. Cloud 241, 6-Benilde St. Margaret's 226, 7-Wayzata 219, 8-Mound Westonka 176, 9-Orono 169, 10-Maple Grove 169, 11-Rocori 141, 12-Robbinsdale Armstrong 93, 13-Annandale 64

Individual winner: Sergi Piguillem (Minnetonka) 1:01.66

Brainerd results: 17-Cal Madison 1:08.65, 18-Grant Kosobud 1:09.09, 24-Tristan Elsenpeter 1:09.70, 29-Max Darkow 1:11.30, 30-Grant Madison 1:11.33, 64-Nick Krantz 1:25.76

Girls team scores (10 teams): 1-Orono 309, 2-Minnetonka 291, 3-Brainerd 281, 4-Breck 263, 5-Annandale 256, 6-Hopkins 227, 7-Benilde St. Margaret's 200, 8-Maple Grove 174, 9-Wayzata 161.5, 10-Mound Westonka 141, 11-Lakes Area Coop 122, 12-Armstrong 102, 13-St. Cloud 94

Individual winner: Rosie Hust (Orono) 1:03.81

Brainerd results: 3-Alex Stone 1:06.92, 7-Grace McGuire 1:10.43, 19-Payge Fitterer 1:12.79, 30-Emma Heibert 1:16.74. 37-Madison Kalenberg 1:18.98, 63-Linsey Proctor 1:32.91,