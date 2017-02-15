North Stars split weekend games

The North Stars return to action by hosting Alexandria at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and then travel to Alexandria for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 18.

On Feb. 11, the North Stars assumed a 3-1 lead after two periods before New Ulm rallied to tie it 3-3 in the third period before winning it on Sam Storlie's overtime goal. Wyatt Stotts, Nick Blanchette and Austin Langworthy scored for Breezy Point while goaltender Magnus Lindhe had 46 saves.

On Feb. 12, the North Stars' Tristyn Sabina had the hat trick while Stotts, Blanchette, Langworthy and Larsen Tubbs also scored. Matej Krasny had three assists for Breezy Point while winning goaltender Bronson Moore stopped 40 shots.