Former Twins manager Gardenhire battling prostate cancer

Gardenhire, 59, will travel back to the Twin Cities for the surgery, but the cancer was caught early and the prognosis is good for a full recovery.

"I'm going to fight it and deal with it," Gardenhire said in a release from the Diamondbacks. "It's a bump in the road, and it's not how I envisioned starting spring training with a brand-new team, but it's part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we'll get through it and I 'll get through it."

The second-winningest manager in Twins history, Gardenhire spent last season as a special assistant under former Twins general manager Terry Ryan. Gardenhire managed the Twins to six American League Central championships in his 13-year run from 2002-14.

Toby Gardenhire, the manager's son, recently was hired to a full-time coaching role with the Gulf Coast League Twins after serving in a part-time capacity last season. The younger Gardenhire spent the past five seasons as head baseball coach at Wisconsin-Stout.

