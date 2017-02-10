Revolution kick fifth, jazz seventh at section meet

Pequot Lakes took fifth place in high kick and seventh place in jazz out of a field of 13 teams.

"It was a tough day of competition," coach Melissa Holland said. "All of the teams in our section are strong and talented and it makes for an exciting and challenging day of competition. We are very happy with our placements. Our athletes gave 100 percent in both routines and had a couple of their best performances of the season.

"It has been an exciting year and the coaching staff is incredibly proud of the work the team put in this season. Their technique in both kick and jazz has improved immensely, as has their execution and timing. The athletes danced very well together this season and had great team toe-touches, kicks, and turns. We are going to keep working hard in the offseason when we are able and plan to come back next year even stronger."

The Revolution Dance Team will host an end of the season fundraising dance show on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 at the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. The state dance competition will be held on February 17-18 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Varsity Kick

1. Sartell- St. Stephen (5)

2. Rocori (11.5)

3. St. Cloud Cathedral (13)

4. Sauk Rapids- Rice (20)

5. Pequot Lakes (26.5)

Varsity Jazz

1. Rocori (8)

2. Sartell- St. Stephen (10)

3. Sauk Rapids- Rice (11.5)

4. St. Cloud Cathedral (14.5)

5. St. Cloud Apollo (28.5)

6. Albany (31.5)

7. Pequot Lakes (34)