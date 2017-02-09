Girls hockey: Lightning rout Storm

"We came out in the first period and I thought we played very well, getting pucks to the net," coach John Stockler said. "We were doing the things that we wanted to do. With their short bench, we knew if we did that again in the second period, the floodgates might open, and they did."

Kosloski led the team in scoring, scoring the only two goals of the first period and the first goal of the second. Sydney Teitz and Caitie Gutzman each tallied a goal and two assists.

The remaining goals were scored by JJ Huber and Mandi Soderholm, while senior co-captain Sam Gutzman record two assists.

Netminder Chaia Tulenchik recorded eight saves.

The Lightning will travel to Alexandria to face Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

"Alex has gone to state in nine of the last 11 years for a reason," Stockler said. "They are a team that does the little things right ... Over the next two practice days, we are going to focus on the nitty and the gritty - winning the battles, getting pucks out when we need to, using the glass, back-checking. We want to focus on the little hockey plays that don't show up on the scoreboard, but when you add them up over a game, they tend to translate into a win."