Road Crew win 3 matches at Fergus Falls

The Road Crew defeated Roseau 66-24, Sauk Centre/Melrose 37-30 and Fergus Falls 60-24 to improve their overall record to 12-10.

"We had a really nice team effort against Sauk Centre-Melrose," said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. "They had our number the last two years, so it was nice to get back on top. We fell behind early, but our middle and upper weights were able to get us back on track."

Hoffarth added that Tim Ryan picked up a "big victory" for the Road Crew at 152 pounds.

"Tucker Cain then followed with a victory over a tough opponent," he said. "We then had Cody France, Justin Neumann and John Urseth earn key victories."

Evan Gravdahl also registered two pins as the Road Crew had numerous admirable performances.

"Addisuone (Harrington) had a strong night as he dominated all three opponents and earned bonus points," Hoffarth said. "Justin (Neumann) is starting to look like the guy we have counted on the last couple of seasons. We needed him to step up, and that is starting to happen at the right time of the season."

Hoffarth added that Urseth continues to bounce back for the Road Crew.

"John (Urseth) has had a tough season," he said. "He returned from injury in January, and when he returned it seemed as if every team we faced had a really good 220 pounder or heavyweight. He has continued to battle, and was able to get the clinching victory against (Sauk Centre/Melrose). Everyone was really happy for him. He then followed that up with two more victories."

The Road Crew were scheduled to compete against United North Central on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Aitkin on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Road Crew 66, Roseau 24

106: Riley Wilson (RC) won by forfeit

113: Addi Harrington (RC) pinned Connor Eidsmoe 1:51

120: Race Kinochenmus (Roseau) pinned Zack Stevenson 2:54

126: Riley Eidsmoe (Roseau) pinned Isaac Manthei :19

132: Joe Poehler (RC) won by forfeit

138: Zack Tulenchik (RC) won by forfeit

145: Chandler Mooney (Roseau) pinned Evan Gravdahl 2:40

152: Tucker Cain (RC) won by forfeit

160: Devyn Richards (RC) won by forfeit

170: Blake Skogstad (Roseau) won by forfeit

182: Cody France (RC) pinned Brandon McCourt :39

195: Justin Neumann (RC) pinned Brodie Wensloff 1:45

220: John Urseth (RC) pinned James Rauser 3:59

285: Myca Reynolds (RC) pinned Luis Enriquez 1:40

Road Crew 37, Sauk Centre/Melrose 30

106: Antonio Ortiz (SCM) pinned Evan Koering :26

113: Lazoio Garcia (SCM) pinned Wilson 1:59

120: Harrington (RC) dec. Chase Lytle 11-1

126: Manthei (RC) pinned Carter Brown :43

132: Nate Loxterkamp (SCM) pinned Tulenchik 2:41

138: Jordan Winter (SCM) dec. Poehler 10-3

145: Gravdahl (RC) pinned Karter Werrmann 3:15

152: Tim Ryan (RC) dec. Austin Millard 10-6

160: Cain (RC) dec. Luke Glasener 7-5

170: Bryce Stalboerger (SCM) dec. Devyn Richards 10-3

182: France (RC) pinned Bryan Raya 2:54

195: Neumann (RC) pinned Roberto Roya 4:13

220: Urseth (RC) dec. Luke Dehmer 4-3

285: Sam Sjogren (SCM) pinned Reynolds 1:42

Road Crew 60, Fergus Falls 24

106: Evan Koering (RC) pinned David Wahl 2:31

113: Ethan Krause (FF) pinned Wilson 5:55

120: Harrington (RC) pinned Justin Boyd :31

126: Mathei (RC) wins by forfeit

132: Poehler (RC) pinned Tyler Adam :56

138: Cole Fronning (FF) pinned Tulenchick 1:23

145: Gravdahl (RC) pinned Mat Holding Eagle :49

152: Spencer Sikkink (FF) pinned Cain 3:45

160: Peter Koering (RC) wins by forfeit

170: Richards (RC) wins by forfeit

182: France (RC) wins by forfeit

195: Neumann (RC) wins by forfeit

220: Eric Tysdal (FF) wins by forfeit

285: Urseth (RC) wins by forfeit

Bemidji 42, Road Crew 24

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Jake Poehler and Evan Gravdahl recorded pins during the Road Crew's 42-24 non-conference loss to the Bemidji Lumberjacks.

Bemidji 42, PL/PRB 24

106: Wilson (PL/PRB) wins by forfeit

113: Bryce Golden (B) dec. Harrington 4-3

120: Joe Hudson (B) wins by forfeit

126: Jon Solum (B) maj. dec. Manthei 15-5

132: Poehler (PL/PRB) pinned Owen Lucas 3:41

138: Nate Golden (B) pinned Tulenchik 1:31

145: Gravdahl (PL/PRB) pinned Alan Wouri 1:47

152: Chance Hinrichs (B) dec. Ryan 7-2

160: Cain (PL/PRB) dec. Corey McCallister 10-6

170: Nick Peterson (B) maj. dec. over Richards 13-0

182: Hunter Schoenborn (B) pinned France 1:46

195: Neumann (PL/PRB) dec. Peter Moen 13-9

220: Kaleb Beam (B) wins by forfeit

285: Xavier Whalen (B) wins by forfeit