North Stars swept on the road

On Thursday, Breezy Point lost despite enjoying a 46-29 edge in shots. All four goals were scored in the second period, including a tally by the North Stars' Steven Kukla. That goal was assisted by Andrew Heckaman and Austin Langworthy. Winning netminder Max McConnell turned aside 45 shots while Breezy Point's Lucas Ehrlich and Bronson Moore combined for 26 saves.

On Friday, the North Stars grabbed a 1-0 lead on Langworthy's unassisted goal in the second period. But the Whalers rallied to tie it later in the period and then net the winning goal in the third period. McConnell finished with 34 saves while Moore turned aside 37 shots.

Breezy Point, 21-18 overall, has lost five straight games. The North Stars are scheduled to play at the New Ulm Steel on Saturday, Feb. 11, and the travel to the Willmar WarHawks on Sunday, Feb. 12.