It was also Northern Lakes' fifth straight win and 13th victory in the past 14 games to close out the regular season.

The third-seeded Lightning, 6-0 in the conference and 19-6 overall, will host No. 6 Morris/Benson in the Section 6A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Breezy Point Arena. Top seeded Fergus Falls and No. 2 Alexandria received first-round byes while No. 4 Prairie Centre will host No. 5 Willmar.

"The title is a product of all the hard work this group has done starting in June," said Northern Lakes coach John Stockler. "One of our biggest reasons for our success is our depth. We have a high number of players who can step into different roles and contribute which allows us to be flexible in our game plan and in game adjustments. It has been an honor for me to be able to work with these girls and coach with Breanna Sheley and Greg Yee."

Sydney Tietz and Mandi Soderholm scored to give Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead before Prairie Centre tied it midway through the second period. Tietz scored again to give her team a 3-2 lead but the Blue Devils rallied to tie it 3-3 with just 2:16 remaining in regulation time.

Gutzman then scored early in the overtime, assisted by Soderholm.

"The overtime goal was one of, if not the best, puck movement we had the whole game," Stockler said. "We took control in the neutral zone after the faceoff, regrouped it twice and all five players touched the puck as it came up the ice. The line of Sam Gutzman, Mandi Soderholm, and Sydney Tietz had a great zone entry and Sam finished it off. It was a very exciting finish and i'm so happy for Sam. It's great to have one of our senior captains be able to put a stamp on the regular season like that."

Freshman goaltender Chaia Tulenchik stopped 13 shots for the Lightning.

Prairie Centre 1 1 1 0—3

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 1—4

First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 16:26; PC-Kenzie Christianson (Mikayla Olson) 4:18

Second period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Chelsea Skiuzacek) ppg 14:56; PC-Kylee Hopp (Abby Ecker) 8:05

Third period: NL-Tietz 15:27; PC-Reece Ritter 2:16

Overtime: NL-Sam Gutzman (Soderholm) 7:16

Shots on goal: NL 18, PC 16

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (13 saves); PC-Mackenzie Och (14 saves)

Lightning 4, Detroit Lakes 0

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Tulenchik stopped all 32 shots she faced in net for Northern Lakes, which earned at least a share of the Mid-State Conference title with a win over the Lakers.

Hayden Boelter scored twice and Sam Gutzman and Caitlyn Gutzman each added goals for the Lightning.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 1 2 1—4

First period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Michaela Stangle) 14:16

Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Sydney Tietz, Mandi Soderholm) 9:41; NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Sam Gutzman, Boelter) ppg 11:42

Third period: NL-Boelter (Caitlyn Gutzman, Chelsea Skluzacek) shg 3:35

Shots on goal: NL 24, DL 32

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (32 saves)

Lightning 3, River Lakes 2

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Boelter scored the game-winning goal for Northern Lakes in its victory over the Stars (from the Cold Spring/Paynesville area). Gutzman had a goal and an assist while Tulenchik finished with 24 saves for the Lightning.

River Lakes 2 0 0—2

Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3

First period: RL-Alyssa Meed (Jordan King, Jaiden Deming) 12:19, RL-Sierra Flint (Courtney Hanson) 10:56, NL-Sam Gutzman (Savannah Abear) 7:24

Second period: NL-Alyssa Koslowski 12:06

Third period: NL-Hayden Boelter (S. Gutzman, Caitlyn Gutzman) ppg 1:00

Shots on goal: NL 29, RL 26

Goalies: NL- Chaia Tulenchik (24 saves); RL- Jordyn Tomaszewski (26 saves)