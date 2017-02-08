Tigers fall to Mustangs in overtime

The Tigers trailed by two at intermission and finished regulation in a 64-64 tie, before the Mustangs outscored them 12-7 in overtime.

"We played an outstanding basketball game," coach John Riewer said. "Unfortunately we came up short. It was our fourth game in five days. I was proud of the kids effort under the circumstances, but we still had our opportunities to win the game."

PR-B, 4-7 in the conference and 8-10 overall, were scheduled to host Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then host Red Lake on Friday, Feb. 10.

Northome-Kelliher 39 25 12—76

Pine River-Backus 37 27 7—76

NORTHOME/KELLIHER

Johnathan Weidenborner 26, Dylan Albrecht 17, Adnew Stueven 11, Trevor Poxlietner 2, Clyde Jensen 8, Conner Rennemo 3, Todd Stillday 9. FT 17-20 (85 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 11, Torry Hirschey 16, Nick Ackerman 20, Jordan Onken 3, Kiel Struss 6, Nate Brasel 9, Joe Davidson 5. FT 15-17 (88 percent).

Nevis 55, Tigers 39

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Kiel Struss tallied 17 points during the Pine River-Backus' Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers.

Nevis is ranked fifth in Class 1A, leads the conference at 10-0, is 17-1 overall, and has won 12 in a row.

Nevis 29 26—55

Pine River-Backus 30 9—39

NEVIS

Zach Henry 2, Andrew Dudley 12, Griffin Chase 20, Jack Landquist 9, Michael Landquist 8, Tom Wormley 4. FG 19-45 (42 percent), FT 9-13 (69 percent). 3-point 8-21 (38 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Torry Hirschey 8, Nick Ackerman 8, Kiel Struss 17, Travis Tschida 3, Nate Brasel 3. FG 13-35 (37 percent), FT 8-8 (100 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent).

Tigers 41, Bertha-Hewitt 39

Pine River-Backus' Nick Ackerman scored a game-high 17 points in a 41-39 non-conference victory over Bertha-Hewitt Tuesday.

The Tigers built a 34-17 halftime lead, but could only manage seven points in a second half plagued by turnovers.

Bertha-Hewitt 17 22—39

Pine River-Backus 34 7—41

BERTHA-HEWITT

Cody Brown 3, Austin Mattson 10, William Harren 11, Luke Follmer 4, Charles Bakken 3, Jerry Lamb 4, Brett Jansen 4. FT 4-6 (67 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 9, Torry Hirschey 9, Nick Ackerman 17, Kiel Struss 4, Joe Davidson 2. FT 9-12 (75 percent).