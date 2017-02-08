Wynn, Tigers triumph 78-47

Also aiding the Tigers were Shelby Adkins with 16 points, Gabby Rainwater with 15, and Rylie Hirschey with eight.

"This was a good win," commented Hirschey. "We tried to just focus on the game and play hard."

The Tigers, 10-1 in the conference and 15-5 overall, were scheduled to play Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Kelliher/Northome 25 22—47

Pine River-Backus 37 41—78

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kaleigha Donnell 8, Destiny Heck 8, Laechen Wagner 21, Shanelle Head 8, Team 2. FG 19-55 (35 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 4-17 (24 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 22, Gabby Rainwater 15, Shelby Adkins 16, Alyssa Semmler 5, Andrea Semmler 8, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 2. FG 30-79 (38 percent), FT 10-20 (50 percent). 3-point 8-27 (30 percent).

Tigers 71, Blackduck 32

Wynn led the Tigers again with 22 points and seven rebounds as they easily defeated the Blackduck Drakes 71-32 Thursday, Feb. 2.

Adkins finished with 10 points, and Alyssa Semmler added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Blackduck 23 9—32

Pine River-Backus 37 34—71

BLACKDUCK

Haley Murray 4, Alexa Sparby 19, Jada Landis 3, Zoey Mills 6. FG 12-40 (30 percent), FT 5-7 (71 percent). 3-point 3-13 (23 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 22, Gabby Rainwater 5, Olivia Adkins 4, Shelby Adkins 10, Alyssa Semmler 9, Andrea Semmler 5, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 4, Emma Templeton 2. FG 26-72 (36 percent), FT 11-20 (55 percent). 3-point 8-21 (38 percent).

Walker-H-A 63, Tigers 46

Semmler led all scorers with 23 points, but it was not enough as the Tigers lost a nine game win streak and their undefeated in conference record to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 46-63 Tuesday, Jan. 31.

"When we play Walker again we need to play more aggressively the whole game," commented Rylie Hirschey. "If we can cut down on the unforced turnovers too, I believe that we will have a shot. These games are what we work so hard for; this is why you can find my teammates like Shelby Adkins and bailey Wynn in the gym at 6:30 every morning, they will be ready and I will be ready too."

The Tiger are next scheduled to travel to Walker for another shot at the Wolves Thursday, Feb 9.

Walker-Hackensack-A 36 27—63

Pine River-Backus 29 17—46

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Abbie Anderson 2, Megan Benjamin 11, Katie Benjamin 16, Bri Raddatz 15, Shelby Berg 8, Justine Day 11. FG 23-44 (52 percent), FT 7-8 (88 percent). 3-point 10-21 (48 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 9, Gabby Rainwater 6, Shelby Adkins 2, Alyssa Semmler 23, Andrea Semmler 3, Rylie Hirschey 3. FG 17-51 (33 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent).