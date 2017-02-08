Patriots top Hibbing

The Patriots, who exploded for a 44-18 halftime lead, als received 13 points from Adam Casanova and 12 points from Zach Sjoblad.

Pequot Lakes, 11-7 overall, were scheduled to play Pine River-Backus on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Feb. 10.

Hibbing 18 37 - 55

Pequot Lakes 44 30 - 74

HIBBING

Jadyn Colbaugh 1, Will Durie 5, Luke Lundell 10, Cooper Lundell 17, Sadiq Mohamed 3, Phil Rebrovich 3, Cole Mammenga 5, Jonun McGaffey 9, Ayden McDonald 2. FG (percent), FT 9-17 (53 percent). 3-point ( percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 1, Adam Casanova 13, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 6, Gage Westlund 9, Cody Huss 15, Jordan Schommer 4, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 12, Tyler Manley 6, Zach Senst 2. FT 17-26 (65 percent).

Virginia 74, Patriots 63

On Friday, Feb. 3, Gage Westlund scored a season-high 35 points, but Pequot Lakes couldn't overcome a six-point halftime deficit and fell to the Virginia Blue Devils 74-63.

"My shots were falling, so I kept shooting," Westlund said. "It would have been better if we would have won."

Westlund hit a 3-pointer to get the Patriots off to an early lead. He added two more baskets as the Patriots had an 8-6 lead. Virginia tied the game at 11 and maintained an even game for several minutes before the Westlund and Adam Casanova each hit a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 22-16 lead with 7:20 left in the first half. However, the Blue Devils managed to come back before the break, and went into the locker room with a 33-27 lead.

Virginia stretched its lead to 40-29 quickly in the second half, but Traut hit another 3-pointer and Westlund had a 14-footer and a triple and the Patriots were within five points with just under 13 minutes.

The Patriots pulled to within one at 48-47 with 9:06 left on two Westlund free throws but six unanswered Virginia points gave the Blue Devils a seven-point advantage.

Pequot Lakes managed to cut the lead down to two at 62-60 with 2:37 left after a three by Westlund and free throws by Westlund and Cody Huss, but Virginia managed to again pull away.

"They were a lot bigger than us, but I thought we played pretty well against a team that had lost only once this year," coach Rich Spiczka said of the Blue Devils.

The loss snaps Pequot Lakes' three-game winning streak while Virginia improves to 18-1. Ethan Youso finished with 24 points for the Blue Devils while Traut had 12 for the Patriots.

Virginia 33 41—74

Pequot Lakes 27 36—63

VIRGINIA

Drew Aho 11, Nathan Fink 5, Kody Lindgren 2, Max Carlson 8, Tom Norman 12, Ethan Youso 24, Bryce Kennedy 12. FT 20-26 (77 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Adam Casanova 4, Nathan Traut 12, Kirk Johnson 1, Gage Westlund 35, Cody Huss 2, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 4, Tyler Manley 2. FT 18-26 (69 percent).

Patriots 89, Pelican Rapids 54

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Cody Huss had 15 points for Pequot Lakes in a non-conference victory over the Pelican Rapids Vikings. Chase Larson added 12 points for the Patriots, who exploded for a 50-20 halftime lead.

Pelican Rapids 20 34—54

Pequot Lakes 50 39—89

PELICAN RAPIDS

McHale Korf 2, Brandon Osborne 4 , Hayden Christenson 2, Oakley Kress 13, Jacob Gottenborg 8, Carlan Haugrud 5, Eli Sytsma 9, Zack Sjolie 9. FT 8-13 (62 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Adam Casanova 5, Noah Borleis 4, Nathan Traut 4, Chase Larson 12 , Kirk Johnson 4, Gage Westlund 8, Cody Huss 15, Sam Scheuss 6, Jordan Schommer 8, Andy Voges 7, Zach Sjoblad 6, Tyler Manley 2, Zach Senst 6. FT 16-26 (62 percent).