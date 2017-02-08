Grand Rapids defeats Patriots 73-52

Olivia Lane scored 20 points and Karli Skog added 12 for the Patriots, who drop to 14-5 overall.

The road-weary Patriots led the entire first half and led 33-25 at the break after leading by as many as 13 points.

In the second half, however, Grand Rapids junior Heaven Hamling took over for the Thunderhawks, pouring in 28 points - including five 3-pointers - after scoring just two in the first half.

The Patriots jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, and stretched that to 9-2 on a rebound basket by Corina Ruud and Lane's turnaround bank shot. The Patriots lead extended to 18-9 after a Sam Littman layup.

Holding a six-point lead, Lane made four free throws and a layup while Littman added a free throw to give the Patriots a 13-point advantage. Grand Rapids cut that deficit to eight before the break.

Ruud made a couple of baskets to start the second half. However, the Thunderhawks would then start their comeback, eventually tying the game 39-39 before pulling ahead on a Hamling 3-pointer.

The Thunderhawks continued to score and led 64-46 with 4:05 remaining.

"We must have had close to 60 turnovers in our last two games," coach Jon Dale said. "You can't win when you do that."

Pequot Lakes was scheduled to play Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and then face Sebeka on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Grand Rapids 25 27—52

Pequot Lakes 33 40—73

GRAND RAPIDS

Mya Roberts 2, Heaven Hamling 30, Hannah DeMars 9, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 11, Jordin McCartney 12, Ashley Henrichsen 7.

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Molly Dotty 2, Karli Skog 12, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 20, Lyndsey Johnson 1, Corina Ruud 9, Bre Sewall 1, Sam Littman 3.

Dilworth-GF 74, Patriots 65

On Friday, Feb. 3, Olivia Lane and Corina Ruud each finished with 19 points for Pequot Lakes in a loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

The Patriots committed numerous turnovers as they fell to the host Rebels after leading by one point at halftime.

"We made way too many turnovers and didn't get any kind of break in the second half," Dale said.

The Patriots came into the game having won three of their last four games.

DGF 40 34—74

Pequot Lakes 41 24—65

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Jena Jacobson 12, Natalie Steichen 12, Katlyn Brenna 3, Rae Critchley 14, Grace Steichen 11, Shelby Mullikin 8, Allie Critchley 9, Sarah Sylliaasen 4, Maria Watt 1. FT 21-32 (66 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 3, Karli Skog 8, Olivia Lane 19, Kristin Skog 6, Corina Ruud 19, Bre Sewall 5, Sam Littman 5. FT 11-17 (65 percent).

Patriots 68, Detroit Lakes 47

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Olivia Lane's 28 points paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a Mid-State Conference victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The Patriots led 35-25 at the half and put the game away after the break, outscoring the Lakers 33-22 in the half.

Pequot Lakes' Sam Littman added 13 points and nine rebounds and Kristin Skog finished with seven assists, while Corina Ruud scored 15 points for the Patriots, who improve to 4-1 in the conference.

"We played well," Dale said. "Olivia and Sam had big games for us."

Detroit Lakes 25 22—47

Pequot Lakes 35 33—68

DETROIT LAKES

Emily Larson 4, Naomi Larson 6, Lauren Tschider 8, Kendra Kvebak 1, Mikayla Markuson 2, Lauryn Manning 7, Breanna Price 11, Abby Schramel 8. FT 3-6 (50 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 2, Karli Skog 4, Olivia Lane 28, Kristin Skog 4, Corina Ruud 15, Bre Sewall 4, Sam Littman 13. FG 27-61 (44 percent), FT 14-24 (58 percent). 3-point 0-1 (0 percent).