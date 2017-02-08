Dahlberg 2nd on bars in Warriors loss

Klefsaas was one-tenth of a point away from breaking Brainerd's school record in floor exercise. Dahlberg, a Pequot Lakes junior, scored a 9.0 on the uneven bars.

Brainerd, 4-3 in the conference and 5-3 overall, is scheduled to compete at the CLC championship at Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Willmar 145.25, Brainerd 144.025

Vault: 1-Jaelyn Kappes (B) 9.55, 2-Millie Klefsaas (B) 9.45

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Lydia Morrell (W) 9.275, 2-Hannah Dahlberg 9.0 (B), 3-Kappes 8.875, 4-Brooke Jones (B) 8.75

Balance beam: 1-Jaelyn King (B) 9.4, 4-Kenna Smith (B) 8.95

Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas (B) 9.55, 4-Jones 9.3, 4-Smith 9.3, 4-King 9.3

All-around: 2-Klefsaas 35.15