Dahlberg 2nd on bars in Warriors loss
Brainerd's Millie Klefsaas won floor exercise while teammate Hannah Dahlberg was second in the uneven parallel bars in the Warriors' 145.25 to 144.025 home loss to Class 1A's third-ranked Willmar Cardinals in Central Lakes Conference action on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Klefsaas was one-tenth of a point away from breaking Brainerd's school record in floor exercise. Dahlberg, a Pequot Lakes junior, scored a 9.0 on the uneven bars.
Brainerd, 4-3 in the conference and 5-3 overall, is scheduled to compete at the CLC championship at Fergus Falls on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Willmar 145.25, Brainerd 144.025
Vault: 1-Jaelyn Kappes (B) 9.55, 2-Millie Klefsaas (B) 9.45
Uneven parallel bars: 1-Lydia Morrell (W) 9.275, 2-Hannah Dahlberg 9.0 (B), 3-Kappes 8.875, 4-Brooke Jones (B) 8.75
Balance beam: 1-Jaelyn King (B) 9.4, 4-Kenna Smith (B) 8.95
Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas (B) 9.55, 4-Jones 9.3, 4-Smith 9.3, 4-King 9.3
All-around: 2-Klefsaas 35.15