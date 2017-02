Submitted Photo The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix 4th-6th grade jazz dancers placed first at the Together We Dance competition on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Sauk Rapids. Dancers include: Lily Gilbertson (front row, left), Isabel Larson, Isabelle Ziesemer and Sophia Resch; Gabrielle Ziesemer (back row, left), Bailey Clausen, Kelbee Lampi and Quinn Trottier. Class instructor is Amber Peterson and director is Anna Larson.