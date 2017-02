Submitted Photo The Pine River-Backus sixth-grade boys basketball team won the Bobber Town Classic tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pequot Lakes. The team includes Carson Travis (front row, left), Blake Ihle, Deven Wheeler and Kayden Witt; Rian Struss (back row, left), Malachi Burns, Burke Netland, Irvin Tulenchik, Jared Hamilton, Jakobi Barnett and Barron Milham.