Submitted photo The Pequot Lakes third-grade boys basketball team took second place in the Blackduck tournament Saturday, Jan. 21, and third place in the Bobber Town Classic in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 28. Players are: Nic Foster (front row, left), Ryder Schultz, Gus Bolz-Andolshek, Ben Westerman and Dayton Wills; coach Sara Crabb-Erickson (back row, left), Toby Hoffard, Blake Spiczka, Dylan Pederson, Carter Erickson and coach Rich Spiczka.