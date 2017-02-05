Pequot fifth-graders place

The Pequot Lakes 5th-grade boys took 5rd place at the St. Cloud Winter Shootout on Sat., Jan. 7; first place at the Menahga tournament; third place at the Foley tournament; and second place Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Bobber Town Classic in Pequot Lakes. Players are: Eli Hall (front row, left), Clay Erickson, Jameson Dale, Dalton Anderson and Conner Quale; coach Charlie Hoffman (back row, left), Griffin Hoffman, River Sommerness, Brayden Spiczka, Will Taylor, Shane Crowley and coach Jon Dale.

The Pequot Lakes fifth-grade boys basketball team took third place at the St. Cloud Winter Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 7; first place at the Menahga tournament; third place at the Foley tournament; and second place Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Bobber Town Classic in Pequot Lakes. Players are: Eli Hall (front row, left), Clay Erickson, Jameson Dale, Dalton Anderson and Conner Quale; coach Charlie Hoffman (back row, left), Griffin Hoffman, River Sommerness, Brayden Spiczka, Will Taylor, Shane Crowley and coach Jon Dale.