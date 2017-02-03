Both teams entered the game with 13 wins, but the difference was the hot shooting of the Cardinals, who made 26 of 43 from the floor.

The Patriots had an early 8-2 lead before S-M roared back for a 20-13 edge. The Cardinals eventually led 36-24 at the break and then 43-28 early in the second half. S-M clinched the win by making nine of 10 free throws in the final minutes.

"(S-M) was pretty fired up and wanted to win," said Pequot Lakes coach Jon Dale. "We played a terrible game as nothing went right."

Olivia Lane and Corina Ruud had 18 points each for the Patriots, who drop to 3-1 in the Mid-State and 13-3. Claire Wolhowe tossed in 18 points to lead the S-M, which improved to 5-1 in the conference and 14-3 overall.

Pequot Lakes was scheduled to play Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and then travel to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, Feb. 3.

Staples-Motley 36 31—67

Pequot Lakes 24 27—51

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 13, Ashley Smith 3, Chelsea Nanik 13, Sam Schimpp 5, Kaitlin Longworth 5, Claire Wolhowe 18, Amber Robben 10. FG 26-43 (60 percent), FT 12-13 (92 percent). 3-point 7-15 (47 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Britt Kratochvil 2, Karli Skog 7, Olivia Lane 18, Kristin Skog 1, Corina Ruud 18, Bre Sewall 5. FT 12-22 (55 percent).

Patriots 75, Park Rapids 38

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Olivia Lane registered 27 points and 10 rebounds in Pequot Lakes' Mid-State Conference win over the Panthers.

The Patriots grabbed a 38-22 halftime lead and continued to build that advantage in the second half.

"The first half was a little closer," said Pequot Lakes assistant coach Kate Dale, "but we came out the second half and put the game away early. Both Olivia (Lane) and Karli (Skog) had big games, but we also had nine girls score for us."

Karli Skog added 16 points for Pequot Lakes, which leads the conference at 3-0.

Park Rapids 22 16—38

Pequot Lakes 38 37—75

PARK RAPIDS

Natalie Kinkel 1, Macky Warne 3, Kaisa Coborn 3, Kendra Coborn 11, Mercedez Bellanger 2, Jaiden McCollum 6, Julia Johnson 1, Rilee Michaelson 6, Kamree Carlson 1, Paige Johnson 4. FT 6-13 (46 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 5, Britt Kratochvil 6, Karli Skog 16, Olivia Lane 27, Kristin Skog 2, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 8, Bre Sewall 7, Sam Littman 2. FG 29-64 (45 percent), FT 14-25 (56 percent). 3-point 3-12 (25 percent).