Lightning extend win streak to 15 games

The Lightning, 17-1-1 overall, were scheduled to play River Lakes (Cold Spring Area) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and then host Lake of the Woods-Baudette at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Breezy Point Arena.

Josh Maucieri tallied one goal and one assist during the Northern Lakes Lightning 3-1 win over the Dodge County Wildcats Saturday.

Maverick Engstrom and Shane Donovan each recorded a goal for the Lightning and Brett Reed registered two assists pushing the Northern Lakes' win streak to 14 straight.

"This is the group of (seniors) that were freshmen when I started here," said Northern Lakes coach Craig Larson. "I'm the only coach they have had in high school. I think I have a good base of kids that have bought into what I believe will make us successful. They are executing and it is rubbing off on the younger guys and they see what we need to do with the competition we play.

"The guys are dedicated to hockey and when the season starts, they are ready to go. That has been our biggest plus."

Dodge County 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3

First period: NL-Maverick Engstrom (Brett Reed, Josh Maucieri) 1:55

Second period: NL-Shane Donovan (Reed) 11:23

Third period: NL- Maucieri 12:12, DC-Matthew Determan (Daytin Freerksen) 10:19

Shots on goal: NL 32, DC 15

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (14 saves); DC-Cole Kundert (29 saves)

Lightning 5, Kittson Central 1

On Friday, Jan. 27, five different players scored while Garrett Westlund had three assists in Northern Lakes' non-conference victory over the Kittson Central Bearcats.

Matt Stangel was near perfect in goal rejecting 18 shots for Northern Lakes. Scoring goals for the Lightning were Kasey Couture, Maverick Engstrom,, Max Tangen, Brett Reed, and Shane Donovan.

Kittson Central 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 0 2 3—5

Second period: NL-Kasey Couture (Garrett Westlund, Aaron Cable) 4:45; NL-Maverick Engstrom (Josh Maucieri) ppg 0:13

Third period: NL-Max Tangen (Westlund) 14:37; NL-Brett Reed ((Maucieri) 10:43; KC-Alex Donaldson (Hayden Hennen) ppg 2:56; NL-Shane Donovan (Westlund, Couture) 2:14

Shots on goal: NL 46, KC 19

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (18 saves); KC-Ben Sugden (41 saves)

Lightning 10, Red Lake Falls 0

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Maucieri became the all-time leading scorer in Northern Lakes history as he raised his career point total to 118 with two goals and four assists in a victory over Red Lake Falls at Breezy Point Civic Center.

Maucieri is the leading scorer in Section 8A, and also one of the top scorers in the state, according to Larson.

Westlund also recorded a hat trick with a goal in each period for the Lightning while Jaeger Reed stopped 13 shots to earn the shutout.

Red Lake Falls 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 3 3 4—10

First period: NL-Brett Reed (Josh Maucieri, Shane Donovan) 14:26, NL-Mav Engstrom (Maucieri, Kasey Couture) 10:40, NL-Garrett Westlund (Aaron Cable) 3:58

Second period: NL-Westlund (Zach Spalj, Brendan Knox) ppg 10:12, NL-Maucieri (Elfering, Engstrom) 6:26, NL-Maucieri (Brett Reed, Elfering) 6:03

Third period: NL-Zach Myhre (Maucieri, Engstrom) 10:00, NL-Elfering (Reed, Maucieri) 3:13, NL-Westlund (Couture) 2:00, NL-Couture (Westlund) 1:14

Shots on goal: NL 47, RLF 13

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (13 saves); RLF-Brendan Larson (37 saves)

Lightning 8, Prairie Center 0

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Matt Stangel was perfect in net and Maucieri collected four goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in an 8-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Prairie Centre Stars.

Stangel rejected all 17 shots he faced. Max Tangen added a pair of goals and Drew Elfering and Westlund each scored once.

"Our kids showed up to play," Larson said. "They didn't take any time off. It was a good game, and obviously the win helps us with our goals in the conference. Josh Maucieri had his fifth hat trick, which is a school record. Both of our goalies continue to play well, so we are pretty happy."

Northern Lakes leads the Mid-State with a 6-0 record.

Prairie Centre 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 3 3 2—8

First period: NL-Drew Elfering (Garrett Westlund, Shane Donovan) 15:57; NL-Westlund (Brendan Knox) 15:04; NL-Josh Maucieri (Max Tangen) shg 11:22

Second period: NL-Maucieri (Tangen, Reed) ppg 14:49, NL-Tangen (Maverick Engstrom, Maucieri) 12:00; NL-Maucieri (Kasey Couture, Reed) 5:15

Third period: NL-Maucieri (Reed, Engstrom) 15:16; NL-Tangen, Shane Donovan, Engstrom) 5:42

Shots on goal: NL 35, PC 17

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (17 saves); PC-Jason Gould (20 saves), Isaiah DeFoe (7 saves)