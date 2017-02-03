Tigers improve to 8-0 in conference

Shelby Adkins added 13 points for the Tigers, who had 12 players score. PR-B, 13-4 overall, extended its winning streak to nine games.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and then host Blackduck at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Laporte 13 20—33

Pine River-Backus 49 25—74

LAPORTE

Keairah Urrutia 7, Kalei Kerby 9, Camryn Smith 3, Natalie Hadrava 13, Alyssa Moss 1. FG 12-40 (30 percent), FT 9-18 (50 percent). 3-point 0-10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 14, Sidney Lodge 6, Gabby Rainwater 9, Olivia Adkins 2, Vivian Bueckers 3, Shelby Adkins 13, Alyssa Semmler 6, Andrea Semmler 1, Anna Felthous 4, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 4, Emma Mills 4. FG 31-77 (40 percent), FT 8-14 (57 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent).

Tigers 69, Blackduck 40

Alyssa Semmler led the Tigers with 16 points while Wynn finished with a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers easily defeated the Blackduck Drakes in Northwoods Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Gabby Rainwater 15 tallied points and Shelby Adkins 11 for the Tigers.

Blackduck 20 20—40

Pine River-Backus 29 40—69

BLACKDUCK

Alexa Sparby 2, Deja Palmer 2, Johanna Swedberg 2, Jada Landis 9, Zoey Mills 10, Selena Murray 3, Michaela Sparby 12. FG 14-43 (33 percent), FT 7-14 (50 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 15, Vivian Bueckers 2, Shelby Adkins 11, Alyssa Semmler 16, Andrea Semmler 4, Rylie Hirschey 6. FG 29-62 (47 percent), FT 8-14 (57 percent). 3-point 3-10 (30 percent).