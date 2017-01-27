Tiger boys lose two games

Recommended for you

Nate Brasel also had eight points for a Tigers team that committed 21 turnovers and made just 32 percent of its field goals.

Jack Silgen and Evan Edmundson each tallied 17 points to lead Class 2A's seventh-ranked Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 76-38 non-conference win over Pine River-Backus Thursday.

Trey Jacobs added 14 points for the unbeaten Rangers.

Nate Brasel and Nick Ackerman lead the Tigers with eight points each.

PR-Backus 15 23—38

Crosby-Ironton 56 20—76

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 6, Nick Ackerman 8, Jordan Onken 3, Kiel Struss 5, Travis Tschida 3, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 4, Nathaniel Wosmek 1. FG 15-38 (39 percent), FT 4-10 (40 percent). 3-point 4-16 (25 percent). Overall: 5-7.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 17, Kayden Turk 2, Sam Jordan 4, Will Silgen 3, Evan Edmundson 17, Trey Jacobs 14, Jonathan Jacobson 6, Noah Gindorff 9, Kyle Skeim 4. FG 32-54 (59 percent), FT 4-6 (67 percent). 3-point 8-19 (42 percent).

Cass Lake 69, PR-B 51

Nick Ackerman scored a team-high 13 points and Kiel Struss added 12 in a 69-51 Pine River-Backus loss to Cass Lake-Bena in a Northland Conference game Tuesday.

CL-Bena 29 40—69

PR-Backus 23 28—51

CASS LAKE-BENA

Terick Frazer 6, Mark Reyes 20, Noah DeLapaz 15, Ethan Brown 22, Jared Brown 10, Arnold Kingbird 4, Jarell Jacobs 3, Tyler Jones 6. FT 11-18 (61 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 2, Brady Raph 10, Torry Hirschey 4, Nick Ackerman 13, Kiel Struss 12, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 2. FT 9-19 (percent). 3-point (47 percent).