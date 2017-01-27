Sharp-shooting Lakers down Patriots

Four points by Zach Sjoblad got the Patriots a quick 4-0 lead at the start of the game, but it would be the only time they would lead in the game. The Lakers hit their first five 3-pointers and with 8:55 left in the first half, they had a 29-12 lead.

The Patriots could not get their shots to fall and were guilty of numerous turnovers. The Patriots found themselves in a 40-20 deficit with 6:05 left in the first half.

"(The Lakers) were on fire from the start and it seemed they couldn't miss while our shots weren't falling," coach Rich Spiczka said. "We were making a bunch of turnovers which helped them get a lot more chances to score."

Early in the second half, after another 3-pointer, the Lakers had doubled up the score on the Patriots at 68-34. Later in the game, Chase Larson hit two 3-pointers and Adam Casanova made one, but the with 9:12 left in the game, the Patriots trailed 80-50.

With Pequot Lakes down 87-54, Cody Huss turned a 3-point play, which started a 21-1 run which gave Patriot fans something to cheer. However, the Lakers still went home with a 13-point victory.

Sjoblad led the Patriots with 20 points while Huss had 13 and Larson had eight.

Detroit Lakes 52 36—88

Pequot Lakes 29 46—75

DETROIT LAKES

Jackson Haire 2, Tanner Doppler 18, Isaac Cihak 17, Adam Daggett 31, Connor Froke 1, Nathan Johnson 2, Mason Blank 1, Jacob Bettcher 8, Kelvin Price 2, Kai McLeod 6. FT 14-20 (70 percent). 3-point 10.

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 5, Adam Casanova 3, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 7, Chase Larson 8, Gage Westlund 1, Cody Huss 13, Kade Kitzman 4, Sam Scheuss 4, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 20, Tyler Manley 5. FT 12-20 (60 percent). 3-point 7.