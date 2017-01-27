Rebels 5, Lightning 1

Sam Gutzman scored the team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Saturday, Jan. 21, ending the Lightning's winning streak.

NL's Mandi Soderholm and Sydney Tietz both recorded assists on the goal.

Moose Lake 4 0 1—5

Northern Lakes 0 0 1—1

First period: ML- Jessica Bird (Jamie Bird) 0:55, ML-Jessica Bird (Lauren Pederson, Jamie Bird) 1:55, ML-Jessica Bird (Sage Gerard) 7:45, ML-Abby Painovich 16:43

Third period: ML-Painovich (Michaela Belanger) 0:54, NL-Sam Gutzman (Mandi Soderholm, Sydney Tietz) ppg 8:07

Shots on goal: NL 3 7 9 - 19, ML 11 8 8 - 27

Goalies: NL- Chaia Tulenchik (22 saves); ML- Maddy Gamst (18 saves)

Lightning 5, Panthers 3

Tietz recorded two goals and an assist for the Lightning, who beat the Park Rapids Panthers 5-3 on Thursday, Jan. 19, in a Mid-State Conference matchup.

Alyssa Kosloski, Alexa Holm and Gutzman also scored goals for the Lightning, who are 4-0 in the conference.

Netminder Chaia Tulenchik had 22 saves in the game.

Park Rapids 0 1 2—3

Northern Lakes 2 2 1—5

First period: NL-Alyssa Kosloski (Elli Saxrud) 2:19; NL-Sydney Tietz 13:00

Second period: PR-Taylor Pingrey (Brooke Jerger) 2:25; NL-Alexa Holm (Sam Gutzman) 4:35; NL-Gutzman (Tietz) 13:04

Third period: Lexi Hinckley Smith (Alexa Kennedy) 3:13; NL-Tietz (Mandi Soderholm) 3:45; PR-Tara Johanning (Smith) 8:11

Shots on goal: NL 42, PR 25

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (22 saves); PR-Julia Smith (37 saves)

Conference: NL 4-0.