North Stars split with Willmar

On Saturday, Nick Blanchette scored twice for Breezy Point before Willmar rallied for the victory. Losing netminder Bronson Moore stopped 37 shots by the WarHawks. On Friday, Ryan Higgins and Alex Flicek each tallied for the North Stars while Moore stopped 40 shots.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Breezy Point was defeated by Alexandria 4-3 in overtime. Josh Laven, Steven Kukla and Christian Lenzmeier all scored for the North Stars before the Blizzard tied it in the third period and won in overtime on Josiah Roen's goal.

Breezy Point is scheduled to play at Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, and then at Willmar on Saturday, Jan. 28.