Always in Season: Owl season approaches

This is not surprising. We are coming into the season of the owl.

Great-horned owls are remarkably well adapted, not only to the cold, but to almost any conditions earth can deliver them. The monograph on the species in "The Birds of North America," published by the American Ornithologists' Union, begins, "The great horned owl — large, powerful and long-lived — is adapted by its anatomy, physiology and behavior to survive in any climate but arctic-alpine regions."

In our area, they occur in farm shelterbelts like the one that surrounds our place, as well as in urban neighborhoods and riverine forests. A rule of the bird count circuit is that any substantial patch of timber is worth scouting for an owl.

My own most memorable owl encounter occurred on a hike in the Badlands in southwestern North Dakota. Three of us were headed up a steep draw. I was in the lead, uncharacteristically, and an owl flushed directly ahead of me. I didn't fall, but I took fright. For an instant, I imagined what it must be like to be a rabbit or a squirrel suddenly set upon by a great horned owl.

I actually saw an owl take a squirrel one time. It was in the cemetery in Devils Lake. I was counting birds at Christmas time, and I'd stopped briefly at the gravesite of a couple I knew, parents of a close friend. An owl dropped out of a tree not far away and seized the squirrel, which had been scampering along the ground. This is the owl's typical hunting technique. They are what biologists call "perch-and-pounce" hunters.

Despite these encounters, I can't say that the great horned owl is common. Every sighting is special, and not every day brings a sighting.

A hunting owl requires quite a bit of territory, and so the species is rather widely dispersed in suitable habitats throughout our area, and in fact throughout North America, except the high Arctic.

The owl's call is easily recognized, like this: "Whoo! Who! Who!" This is often three and sometimes four syllables. The effect has been described as a "solemn, deep-toned hooting" (quoting the AOU monograph again) or akin to a distant foghorn. The notes are on the same pitch and they are unaccented, though the first is longer than those following.

As in other birds, the noise is both territorial and sexual. Owls hoot to announce themselves and to attract mates.

That is why they are hooting now. Mating season is approaching for the owls.

In our area, nesting often begins in late February and reaches a peak by the middle of March, Robert E. Stewart noted in his "Breeding Birds of North Dakota." Even in Manitoba, the owls start nesting in February in the south, and early April in the north, according to "The Birds of Manitoba," published by the provincial Naturalists' Society.

This is exceptionally early, of course, but the owls are well able to incubate their eggs even at extremely cold temperatures. Females can warm the eggs to 37 degrees Centigrade (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) even when the temperature is well below freezing.

In the years when Suezette and I spent a lot of time on our ranch near Blaisdell, in northwestern North Dakota, we always expected the owls to fledge by the first of April, which means the eggs had to be laid by early March.

The owlets, by the way, begin to call while they are still in the egg, which I find remarkable, though of course it would be an important signal to parent birds that new tasks are close at hand.

In other news from the bird world, a gray jay has been in residence at Turtle River State Park, about 20 miles west of Grand Forks.

"This is a big deal," the dean of local birders notes, "if judged by rareness in Grand Forks County and North Dakota." Dave Lambeth says this is the only gray jay reported in the state in at least a year.

This is the species that Canada is preparing to adopt as its national bird, a process described in this column Dec. 11.

Still other news: Erik Fritzell suggests I missed a key reason for the decline of house sparrows, which I discussed in this column last week. Another potential factor is nest competition from house finches, another invasive species.

More on that in an upcoming column.