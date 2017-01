Reed, Maucieri spark Lightning

Matt Tangen added two goals and one assist in helping Northern Lakes win its eighth straight game. The Lightning led 1-0 after the first period before exploding for five goals in the middle session.

Winning goaltender Matt Stangel stopped 19 shots while Ben Sugden had 26 saves.

Northern Lakes, 10-1-1 overall, was scheduled to play Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before hosting Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Breezy Point Arena.

Northern Lakes 1 5 0 — 6

Kittson Central 0 1 0 — 1

First period: NL-Brett Reed (Max Tangen, Josh Maucieri) 12:51

Second period: NL-Reed (Wyatt Kokesh, Maucieri) :22; KC-Isaac Ingeman (Gunnar Klein, Taylor Davis) 3:42; NL-Tangen (Reed, Maucieri) 5:27; NL-Maucieri 10:09; NL-Tangen (Maverick Engstrom, Reed) 13:52; NL-Aaron Cable (Reed, Maucieri) 14:41

Shots on goal: NL 32, KC 20

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (19 saves); KC-Ben Sugden (26 saves)