Shootout goal sparks North Stars

The North Stars rallied from a 4-2 deficit on third-period goals by Tristyn Sabina and Higgins to force overtime. Breezy Point's Steve Kikla and Dan Wieber both tallied to give the hosts a 2-1 lead after the first period before New Ulm answered with three goals in the middle session.

Winning netminder Bronson Moore stopped 31 shots while Steel goaltender Nathan Sicloran had 25 saves.

Breezy Point was scheduled to play at Alexandria on Wednesday, Jan. 18, before traveling to Willmar on Friday, Jan. 20, and hosting Willmar at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.