Alpine Ski: Stone first in two races

She won the "Sunset" event with a time of 1:17.11. Payge Fitterer was ninth with Emma Heibert 19th and Anna Krieger 25th for the Warriors 221.5 points. Stillwater won the event with 246 points.

Stone led after the first run of the "Sunrise" event, but fell on her second run.

Sunset Race

Boys team scores: 1-Stillwater 366, 2-Chisago Lakes 340, 3-Bloomington 315.5, 4-Brainerd 289.5, 5-St. Cloud 288, 6-Minnehaha 285, 7-Northwest Alpine 357, 8-Lake Crystal 249, 9-Virginia 241, 10-Centennial 190, 11-Forest Lake 169, 12-Annandale 126

Individual winner: Anders Brown (CL) 1:11.17

Brainerd results: 13-Grant Kosobud 1:18.59, 17-Tristan Elsenpeter 1:19.61, 32-Max Darkow 1:27.63, 36-Grant Madison 1:29.19, 42-Antony Elsenpeter 1:30.96, 45-Cal Madison 1:33.57, 61-Nick Krantz 1:47.86

Girls team scores: 1-Stillwater 246, 2-Chisago Lakes 245, 3-Brainerd 221.5, 4-St. Cloud 188, 5-Virginia 177.5, 6-Forest Lake 149, 7-Northwest Alpine 147, 8-Minnehaha 142, 9-Centennial 108, 10-Annandale 86

Individual winner: Alex Stone (Brd) 1:17.11

Brainerd results: 9-Payge Fitterer 1:27.67, 19-Emma Heibert 1:33.57, 25-Anna Krieger 1:40.59, 26-Madeline Sherman 1:40.86, 29-Alli Krantz 1:44.51, 47-Maddie Kalenberg 2:02.51

Stone first at Cook County Invite

Stone earned a first-place time of 1:35.27 and lead the Brainerd Warriors girls to second place at the Cook County Invitational at Lutsen Mountains Thursday, Jan. 12.

She was followed by Grace McGuire in fourth, Payge Fitterer in 13th and Maddie Kalenberg in 18th place.

Boys team scores: 1-Cook County 180, 2-Hermantown 161, 3-Brainerd 149, 4-Virgina 135, 5-Hibbing 97, 6-Marshall 83, 7-Duluth East 78, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton inc. Duluth Denfeld inc

Individual winner: Tyler Winberg (Hermantown) 1:28.99

Brainerd results: 12-Cal Madison 1:39.44, 14-Tristan Elsenpeter 1:40.31, 16-Grant Kosobud 1:41.00, 17-Nick Krantz 1:43.54, 24-Grant Madison 1:51.14, 26-Grant Anderson 1:53.85, 28-Matthew Sherman 1:55.78, 29-Zach Henke 2:18.51, Max Darkow DNF

Girls team scores: 1-Cook County 165, 2-Brainerd 164, 3-Hibbing 157, 4-Duluth Marshall 122, 5-Hermantown 87, 6-Virginia 75, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East inc

Individual winner: Alex Stone (Brd) 1:35.27

Brainerd results: 4-Grace McGuire 1:41.77, 13-Payge Fitterer 1:50.15, 18-Maddie Kalenberg 1:57.31, 21-Emma Hiebert 2:02.35, 22-Allison Krantz 2:02.81, 24-Anna Krieger 2:03.91, 30-Whitney Fink 2:13.67, 39-Linsey Proctor 2:36.68, 42-Madeline Sherman 2:46.92