Tigers stay undefeated in conference play

"It was a big game for us," Rainwater said of facing the Bears. "As of now, we are undefeated in our conference. Beating Clearbrook wasn't easy, but we pulled through. Personally, I believed that last night's game showed a glimpse of what we are capable of doing. The game didn't just test our physical abilities, it tested our mental abilities as well.

"We were down by 11 points a little before half, but we came out winning by eight. This is just the start of what we can do as a team and I'm so excited to be a part of where we're headed."

Bailey Wynn aided the Tigers with 16 points and five steals, Shelby Adkins added 15 points and six steals, and Alyssa Semmler finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

"It was a great win and I thought we played really well," PR-B coach Randy Schwegel said.

The Tigers, 4-0 in the conference and 8-4 overall, are scheduled to host the Crosby-Ironton Rangers on Thursday, Jan. 19 and the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs on Friday, Jan. 20.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 40 22—62

Pine River-Backus 36 34—70

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK

Brynn Hetland 7, Jackie Lynn Taflin 11, Liz Bodensteiner 21, Madelynne Faldet 4, Cassie Faldet 14, Carlie Bergerson 5. FG 23-60 (38 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 9-24 (38 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 16, Gabby Rainwater 17, Olivia Adkins 15, Alyssa Semmler 15, Andrea Semmler 2, Rylie Hirschey 5. FG 24-45 (53 percent), FT 20-30 (67 percent). 3-point 2-5 (40 percent).