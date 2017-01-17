After winning just four games in the 2015-2016 season - the first under coach John Stockler - the Lightning have started this season by winning 13 of its first 17 games, including 11 of the last 12, and are currently seeded first in the Mid-State Conference.

What makes that more impressive is that the team has just two seniors, and more than half the roster is comprised of freshman and eighth-graders.

"We are coming along and doing very well," Stockler said. "We are a young team overall and I think the new girls at the high school level have adapted very well to the play, both in terms of speed and physicality. I think we are really starting to play the way you need to play at a varsity level to be in every game night in and night out."

Last season, the Lightning finished with a disappointing record of 4-19-2 and gave up 4.32 goals a game while scoring 2.28 per game. However, the team played with roughly 13 skaters - sometimes fewer - and would often show fatigue in the third period.

"When you are rolling two lines every night, it is pretty hard to keep girls competing at a high level from the halfway point of the second period," Stockler said. "The biggest difference this year with the group we brought up from the youth ranks is depth. We have three lines that are contributing. We have six defensemen that can play minutes for us. That depth has given us an opportunity to have girls being able have gas left in their tanks all the way to the final whistle."

Even at the start of this season, the Lightning - primarily going up against larger hockey programs - lost four of its first five games. From that point, however, they have been tough to beat.

"We just figured out our strongest points and learned how to work as a team," senior defenseman and co-captain Ashley Kosloski said. "We have a bunch of new girls who have given us a new energy out on the ice. We have been practicing a lot harder - the intensity is up - and that has been showing in how we play ... There is a lot more heart in the locker room. We all want to be there and we all fight to win."

With the added depth this season, the team is averaging 1.5 more goals per game than in the previous season, scoring nearly four goals a game. Junior forward Sydney Tietz leads the team with 19 goals and 25 points, while senior co-captain Sam Gutzman has 15 assists on the season.

An area where the Lightning are lacking depth, however, is in goal. The team has just one goalie: freshman Chaia Tulenchik, who is in just her third year of organized hockey. However, having her in net has been beneficial for a team that is allowing two fewer shots per game and has posted two shutouts

"She is an ultra-athletic netminder," Stockler said. "No matter the play, she always has an opportunity to make a save with that athleticism. Like any player in any sport in their third year, there are things to improve and learning. We are trying to do that with her, but she is a goalie we can count on to make the saves she needs to make and give us the opportunity to be in the game at the end of the third (period). She has played phenomenally for us."

With six regular season games remaining, the Lightning are sitting in first place in the conference. Stockler likes his team's chances in the conference and section, but doesn't anticipate earning a first-round bye in the section tournament after falling to Fergus Falls early in the season.

"I think we have a very good chance to win the conference if we continue to play well," Stockler said. "We are probably not going to sneak into the top two and get a bye, so we'll have to win three games in the section (tournament) ... If we play our game, we are not afraid to say we are going to give ourselves a chance in the sections this year."

His skaters believe they can not only succeed in sections this year, but also qualify for the state tournament.

"I really believe we can go to state," Kosloski said. "We definitely think it's doable."

Moving forward with a young core of skaters and stability in goal, Stockler has confidence in the program's abilities for the next few seasons, but knows it will come down to what happens over the summer.

"I think there are bright days in the program for the years to come," Stockler said. "No matter what happens at the end of this year, it is the work you put in during the offseason that will make the team you want to be. If we rest on our laurels from this year and think it will come easy next year, we will have a rude awakening, but I'm hoping the success we are having this year will energize the group to put up a greater effort in the offseason to come back next season and be a team in the conference, section and hopefully state that people recognize."