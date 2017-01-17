Patriots split close games

"When Adam let the shot fly, it looked good and appeared to be in the basket," Pequot Lakes coach Rich Spiczka said, "but it came out and ended our comeback bid since we trailed most of the way."

The Patriots had trailed the entire game until, with 5:10 left, Gage Westlund drained a game-tying 3-pointer to tie it at 40. But the effort fell short and Pequot Lakes dropped to 7-5 overall.

The Tigers jumped to an 11-2 lead after a 3-point basket three minutes into the game. The Patriots eventually trailed 15-11, and then Nevis opened a 22-11 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

Pequot Lakes cut the deficit to 23-17 on a 3-point play by Zach Sjoblad but Nevis swished a 3-pointer at the half's final buzzer and the Tigers led 26-17 at the break.

In the second half, the Patriots got back into the game when Sjoblad and Westlund both turned 3-point plays and Sjoblad hit two free throws. The Patriots were again down by five, trailing 32-27.

The Tigers opened up a 39-29 lead lead but two baskets by Cody Huss cut back into that deficit.

A layup by Westlund and two free throws by Traut pulled the Patriots to with three and Westlund hit a 3-pointer to knot up the game at 40.

The Tigers stretched their lead to 46-41 but, with 1:04 left in the game, Sjoblad made two free throws but Westlund drew his fifth foul and Nevis made two free throws for a 48-43 lead.

In the game's final seconds, Sjoblad got a layup and after the Tigers missed two free throws, Huss got a basket with 11.7 seconds left and the Patriots were down 48-47. The Patriots fouled Nevis' Andrew Dudley, who made one of two free throws, with 9.4 seconds left.

The Patriots got the ball to Casanova in the right corner, but his shot rimmed out at the buzzer.

"It was a tough loss for us and a nice win for them, but we did make a nice comeback," Spiczka said. "We didn't play really well in the first half and had to come from behind all night."

Nevis 26 23—49

Pequot Lakes 17 30—47

NEVIS

Zach Henry 3, Andrew Dudley 7, Griffin Chase 19, Jack Landquist 6, Michael Landquist 10, Tom Wormley 4. FT 12-18 (67 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 2, Nathan Traut 4, Gage Westlund 9, Cody Huss 10, Zach Sjoblad 22. FT 11-13 (85 percent).

Patriots 82, Jaguars 78

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Patriots defeated the visiting Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars as both teams had four players scoring in double figures, including Westlund with 24 and Huss with 19 for the hosts.

The Patriots assumed an early lead before a the Jaguars rallied for a 13-12 advantage.

H-F still led 19-16 before layups by Casanova and Westlund had Pequot Lakes back on top, leading 22-19 with 10 minutes left.

The Jaguars re-took to the lead, but an 8-0 run by the Patriots - with baskets by Sjoblad, Huss, Westlund and Nathan Traut - had the Patriots back on top at 30-27. A 10-0 Patriot run gave the Patriots a 43-36 lead with 2:50 at the half.

After Huss hit another 3-pointer, the Patriots had a 46-41 lead but Hinckley-Finlayson hit a 3-pointer of their own to enter halftime down 46-44.

Behind 3-point plays by Huss and Westlund, the Patriots led 56-48 with 13:55 left, but seven straight Jaguar points cut the Patriot lead to one point. Baskets by Traut, Huss and Jordan Schommer then gave the Patriots a 66-57 lead with 7:20 left, but the Jaguars again scored the next seven points to trail 66-64.

Sjoblad then made two free throws and a layup for a 70-66 lead. The Jaguars again pulled to within two points, but Westlund drove for a layup and the Patriots led 73 -68 after a free throw by Austin Young.

From there, the Patriots put the game away at the free-throw line in the final minute. Traut was a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws and Huss made two while Schommer made a short jumper as the Patriots won by four points.

"It wasn't very pretty, but it was a win and that's what counts," Spiczka said. "We made our free throws at the end for the difference in the game."

Hinckley-Finlayson 44 34—78

Pequot Lakes 46 36—82

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Anders Prater 16, Trevor Johnson 14, Kolten Furey 2, T.J. Johnson 16, Travis Visser 25, Chayne Dunkley 5. FT 17-30 (57 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 1, Adam Casanova 9, Nathan Traut 13, Gage Westlund 24, Cody Huss 19, Jordan Schommer 4, Andy Voges 1, Zach Sjoblad 11. FT 15-21 (71 percent).