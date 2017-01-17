Lightning girls win two more
Two goals from Sam Gutzman helped the Northern Lakes Lightning move their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Rosemount Irish Saturday, Jan. 14.
Mackenzie Rickard and Alexa Holm combined for two goals and Chelsea Skluzacek, Sydney Tietz and Ashley Kosloski assisted on Gutzman's goals.
Chaia Tulenchik collected 20 saves for the Lightning.
Rosemount 1 0 0—1
Northern Lakes 1 2 1—4
First period: NL-Alexa Holm (Mackenzie Rickard) 6:38; R-Kiersten Browning 11:03
Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Chelsea Skluzacek, Sydney Tietz) 5:17; NL-Rickard (Holm) 15:36
Third period: NL-Gutzman (Ashley Kosloski) 6:20
Shots on goal: NL 23, R 21
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (20 saves); R-Emerald Kelley (19 saves)
Overall: NL 13-5.
Lightning 3, Blades 2
Sydney Tietz, Chelsea Skluzacek and Mandi Soderholm netted goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning who won their sixth straight game, 3-2 over the St. Paul Blades in non-conference action Friday, Jan. 13.
Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 20 saves for the Lightning.
St. Paul 1 0 1—2
Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3
First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 4:24; SP-Hanna Zavoral (Taylor Nelson) ppg 16:14
Second period: NL-Chelsea Skluzacek shg 7:34
Third period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Tietz) 5:08, NL-Zavoral (Grace Dodge) ppg 14:36
Shots on goal: NL 40, SP 22
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (20 saves); SP-Taylor Nelson (37 saves)