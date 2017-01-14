Dan-ecdotes: Is this the year? Is it ever?

It really looked that way in January 2016. The Twins followed their fourth 90-plus-loss season by mounting a winning record and just missing the playoffs. The Vikings had a young, talented quarterback and a strong defense to go with an NFC North Division Championship. The Timberwolves had (and still have) a young, promising roster despite missing the playoffs for the 12th year in a row. As per usual, the Wild were good enough for a playoff berth, but were eliminated early, this time in the first round.

I finished that first column saying I was full of hope for these teams in 2016, and then 2016 actually happened. As we move into 2017, I'm a lot less hopeful.

Let's look at the "Big Four" teams individually, shall we?

Minnesota Vikings

This one is going to hurt to discuss.

This team was an absolute emotional roller coaster in 2016, but that roller coaster had a very steep drop-off at the end.

I had fairly high hopes for 2016 in the preseason, and then quarterback of the future Teddy Bridgewater apparently destroyed his knee, leaving 2016, 2017 and even his NFL future in doubt. My hopes went up a bit when we signed Sam Bradford, then we lost Adrian Peterson for (basically) the season. Despite those hardships, the team went on to win its first five games and my hopes foolishly skyrocketed.

From there, things spiraled in spectacular fashion. We narrowly lost to good teams like Dallas and Detroit, and were completely out-classed by mediocre-to-bad teams like Chicago and Indianapolis on our way to a 8-8 overall record and some crushed playoff hopes.

Several things are to blame for such a stunning collapse, but injuries certainly took their toll on the Vikings. Losing Bridgewater and Peterson certainly didn't help, but then they lost virtually everyone that spent a minute or more on the offensive line, three of them for the season. They brought in former No. 1 pick Jake Long to stop the bleeding of an alarmingly porous line and even went to the injured/reserve list after just a few weeks.

There were a few slivers of hope throughout the season, though.

The Vikings defense was arguably the best I have ever seen (keeping in mind I was not around in the era of the Purple People Eaters), but was without key players in certain key games, which was at times the difference maker in a close game.

Cordarrelle Patterson earned a Pro Bowl bid after cementing himself as one of the premier kick returners in the league and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen has become Bradford's top-target receiver.

I would say April 27 - the first round of the NFL draft - should be a day for the Vikings to mark on the calendar, but the team traded its first-round pick (either 14th or 15th overall, depending on the results of a coin toss with Indianapolis) to pick up Bradford. However, general manager Rick Spielman has a recent habit of trading into the late first round to pick up a new important cog, including Pro Bowlers Patterson and Harrison Smith. Will that happen again in 2017? Who is to say?

Just please, please draft an offensive lineman or two ... or eight.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves had a rough go in 2016, but I still have some patience with this team.

After missing out on the playoffs for the 13th season in row, expectations shot up for the Wolves leading into this season. After all, the young core of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine and Ricky Rubio had grown up - and grown together - a little more and newly acquired head coach Tom Thibodeau is a proven winner and has a mind for defense, which the young Wolves sorely lacked in the previous season.

But the 2016-2017 started with the team doing what it has done for years: blow decent leads and lose every close game they play in. At the time of publication, the Timberwolves are 12-26 and are on track for a season fairly similar to the last one.

Yet things look great on paper for this team. Wiggins, Towns and LaVine are all averaging 20 or more points per game - with Towns also averaging 11.6 rebounds - and the team seems to be staying fairly healthy.

So why is the team losing twice as many games as they are winning? I'll chalk it up to youth for now. They seem to have the talent to put themselves in a close-game situation night after night, but they also seem to lack the discipline to actually close those games out. I have to believe once Thibodeau is settled in, those little intangibles will be ironed out with the Wolves and they will find a way to win more games.

Minnesota Twins

I had so, so much hope back in April.

Our young crew centered on Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sanó officially became the core of the team the Twins were building in 2016. However, things didn't exactly pan out over the course of the summer as the team lost 103 games, the most in Twins history.

Sanó hit 25 home runs, but struck out in over 40 percent of his at-bats. Rosario was inconsistent throughout the season and Buxton - the player I had (and still kind of have) the highest hopes for - played absolutely abysmally before spending two or three months playing AAA ball.

In his first season of Major League Baseball, Korean slugger Byung-Ho Park showed flashes of brilliance at the plate but still feels like a bit of a failed $12 million experiment at this point.

Now, it seems as though the Twins are officially ready to trade all-star second baseman (and lone all-star on the team) Brian Dozier.

That is a bummer, but I get it. The team is clearly rebuilding and he has tremendous trade value, but what is the appeal of this team for the next few years? What is going to make me want to drive two hours and pay $45 to see this team play? I mean, I love overpriced hot dogs as much as the next guy, but I just may need more than that.

If Dozier is traded, assuming the trade is for prospects, outfielder Max Kepler is the only current ray of sunshine on the team. As a rookie call-up, he had 17 home runs and 63 RBIs, but his .235 batting average and 93 strikeouts leave a bit to be desired. However, he's young and raw and has plenty of time to improve.

This is a rebuilding team and rebuilding is usually a slow process that requires some patience, but after the fifth losing season in six years, it really feels as though this team is moving backwards - at least to me - and something needs to change. Maybe that change is a new coach, or maybe they need to drop $100 million on an ace pitcher. I can't say for sure, but I would bet we are in for another long season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild are sitting prettiest of the "big four" teams, but I can't help but feel like some changes need to be made.

The team is currently 25-9-5 on the season - second in the Central Division behind Chicago - and recently ended a 12-game winning streak. They are second in the league in goals-against average (giving up 2.1 goals per game) and offseason pick-up Eric Staal has scored 35 points in 39 games, leading the team.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk - a second-string journeyman before signing with the Wild - is the current Vezina Trophy favorite, leading all netminders with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

However, the late January/early February part of the season is almost always the time of year where a successful Wild team slides into mediocrity.

It happened last year. It happened a few years ago when the Wild were the league's best team on New Year's Day but failed to make the playoffs. Rarely in the Wild's 17 seasons have they played at a consistently high level for 82 games.

I hope I'm wrong this time and they continue to play well and make a Stanley Cup run, but until that happens I struggle to believe this is a team that will come out on top against the Chicago Blackhawks, the St. Louis Blues or the Pittsburgh Penguins in a seven-game series.

Maybe that will happen this spring, but I'll believe it when I see it.

I know this was a column rife with negativity, and I apologize. There is still a chance things can go a way we'd enjoy in 2017, but as Minnesota fans, we know better than to hold our breath.

And hey, we can always still cheer for the Lynx. They seem pretty good.