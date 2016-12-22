Only a matter of days ago I drove the half hour to the family cabin where so many hours of good memories have begun and ended. It's there in a garage that I over-winter the Battleship Bluebill, an informal and optimistic name for the duck boat that my hunting partner and I use for several weeks each fall.

"Battleship" in the sense that it is a 14-foot craft meant to safely handle the bigger waters where we hunt, important because — while on those waters — she's armed bow to stern with the usual superabundance of duck hunting paraphernalia. "Bluebill," since that is our favorite duck, a not-too-colorful, not-too-gourmet, but oh-so-exciting waterfowl to see and hear in its erratically-fluid and jet-whisper flight. The season for this favorite activity officially ended in late November or early December, varying by the three zones into which our state — at least this year — is divided.

I and my Labrador Bella were there at the cabin to drain and replace the gear-case lubricant in the boat's 8-horse outboard, lest any errant water in its lower unit freeze and do some expensive damage over the winter. The trailered boat had been quickly wheeled into the cabin's garage when we returned from our last weekend of hunting. Wheeled in by two worn-out hunters who still embrace the laborious, sleep-depriving, weather-fraught rigors of duck hunting, but most definitely appreciate the recovery time that comes afterward.

Wheeled into the garage and left pretty much as things were when we loaded Battleship Bluebill after the last day's hunt, a condition not quite as orderly as when one knows that the next morning will see another deployment on a lake or marsh. Some decoys had escaped the bags in which we store them between the boat's seats; their glass eyes reflecting the overhead garage lights gave them a life-like glimmer that is probably not appreciated as much by the real ducks as it is by hunters.

The hulls of several empty shotgun shells still rested more or less where they were ejected in the heat of our taking a shot at a bluebill, ringneck, or redhead, when such birds mistakenly determined that our flotilla of plastic decoys was a safe haven and a place to rest and feed. Most of the ducks that our decoys and well-camouflaged boat had fooled managed to make an escape, due either to poor shooting, to our determining that they were beyond range, or — as too often happens — to our being taken off-guard and failing to fire a shot! Not all escaped, but we certainly had made ample contributions to next spring's nesting prospects.

Still in the boat, too, were the life jackets that always accompany us, but admittedly are not worn as religiously as they should be when we're motoring between boat landing and destinations. Oars, push-pole, anchor, motor tool kit and various and sundry other items that accompany us on our hunts were there, too. Time to take them from the boat and put them into proper storage; then clean the boat of cattails and other vegetation that are part of the camouflage process.

How about that trailer light that malfunctioned on the last trip home? Must make a note to get the bulb replaced. A note, too, to make some phone calls during the off-season to see if there is a better prop for the outboard — one that won't gather as much vegetation and threaten to stall the outboard when we're motoring through shallow-growing vegetation. Maybe my hunting partner and I could fabricate a weed-guard that would really work; or raise the transom to make the outboard run shallower. So much to consider.

When I'm buttoning-up after the end of a season, whether it be hunting or fishing, I find myself replaying its events in my mind, and plotting for the future — "future" of course being the next season. Along with any sense of loss or melancholy, there is also the beginnings of anticipation, even though it may be anticipating something that will not return for nearly 10 months.

Wistfulness for this season's end will soon pass. What lies ahead is December's remains for late season grouse, pheasant, or archery deer hunting and more than two months of rabbit hunting for those so-inclined. And of course, a winter's worth of ice fishing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling; among other things. If we need a "fix" of gunpowder scent we can get out for a round of trap or "clays" at one of the all-winter shooting clubs, to keep our hand in, and to perhaps rectify some of this year's poor shooting. We should also pledge to give our canine collaborators enough exercise to keep them in-shape; maybe even a semblance of real training.

Little to be gained by dwelling on what has ended; lots to do and enjoy in the winter ahead.