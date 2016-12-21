Patriot boys win two games

The Patriots built a big 36-17 lead in the first half, only to have to hold as as the Lakers outscored them 51-35 in the second half.

The team was led by Cody Huss, who scored 24 points and Gage Westlund had 22.

The Lakers took a late 66-65 lead but the Patriots answered by going on a 6-2 run to claim the three-point victory.

"I thought we played a great first half and did a lot of things we are trying to do, with moving the ball, playing sound defense and running the floor," coach Richard Spiczka said. "In the second half, we didn't do a lot of those things but were able to show some toughness and make a few big plays late and knock down clutch free throws. I was proud of our kids for being resilient, which is something we talk about a lot. Sometimes in life you can only rely on you and you have to dig in and get it done. It was good to see our kids do that.."

With the win, the Patriots improved to 2-0 in the Mid-State Conference and 3-2 overall.'

Detroit Lakes 17 51—68

Pequot Lakes 36 35—71

DETROIT LAKES

Isaac Cihak 19, Jackson Haire 3, Tanner Doppler 7, Adam Daggett 19, Nathan Johnson 8, Jacob Bettcher 12. FT 7-13 (54 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 7, Adam Casanova 8, Nathan Traut 5, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 22, Cody Huss 24, Zach Sjoblad 6. FT 21-25 (84 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-2.

Patriots 81, Panthers 33

In a Mid-State Conference game in Park Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Nathan Traut led all scorers with 18 points and Huss had 17 as the Patriots roughed up their hosts 81-33.

The team cruised to a 55-26 lead at halftime and outscored Park Rapids 26-7 in the second half.

Westlund was also in double figures for the Patriots with 11 points, and the Patriots had 12 players in the scorebook and made 71 percent of their shots from the field.

Park Rapids 26 7—33

Pequot Lakes 55 26—81

PARK RAPIDS

Jake Reish 3, Adam Herberg 3, Ben Garcelon 5, Jason Haas 9, Jacob Dickinson 2, Tristin Persons 5, William Pickar 2, Marque Cook 2, Hunter Jewison 2. FT 11-16 (69 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Adam Casanova 7, Noah Borleis 5, Nathan Traut 18, Blake Lane 2, Kirk Johnson 4, Gage Westlund 11, Cody Huss 17, Kade Kitzman 1, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 8, Tyler Manley 2. FT 17-24 (71 percent).