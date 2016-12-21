PR-B Tiger girls win two of three

"The last couple of wins felt great," senior Annie Semmler said. "Once you have momentum, it's great to keep winning. As a team, I believe we need to work on ball movement and a little bit more on defense. Other than a few other minor details, we have really been improving as a team."

Also leading the Tigers was Bailey Wynn with 10 points.

Laporte 2 0—2

Pine River-Backus 42 17—59

LAPORTE

Camryn Smith 2. FT 0-4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 10, Gabby Rainwater 6, Olivia Adkins 5, Vivian Bueckers 3, Shelby Adkins 7, Alyssa Semmler 16, Anna Felthous 3, Emma Barchus 3, Emma Templeton 2, Emma Mills 4. FG 25-62 (40 percent), FT 6-14 (43 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 3-3. Next: vs. Isle 6 p.m. Monday in Fornshell Christmas Classic at Pillager.

Tigers Claw Panthers

Gabby Rainwater finished with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds as the Tigers clawed their way to a win 66-37 over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers Thursday, Dec. 15.

Alyssa Semmler finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and Bailey Wynn added 13 points as the Tigers picked up their first win in the conference.

Cass Lake-Bena 12 25—37

Pine River-Backus 42 24—66

CASS LAKE-BENA

Taryn Frazer 6, Serayah Drouillard 2, Michelle Jordain 2, Monica Oothoudt 5, Trina Headbird 5, Becca Busick 2, Sunshyne Kingbird 2, Candace Jacobs 5, Mariah Ortiz 5, Danae Wilson 3. FT 7-9 (78 percent)

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 13, Gabby Rainwater 19, Vivian Bueckers 2, Shelby Adkins 3, Alyssa Semmler 18, Andrea Semmler 4, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 2, Emma Barchus 1, Emma Mills 2. FG 27- 79 (34 percent), FT 11-24 (46 percent).

Tigers Narrowly Fall to Pirates

Bailey Wynn led the Tigers with 14 points as they narrowly lost to the Verndale Pirates 49-44 Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Tigers were down 16-20 in the first half, and only scored one less point than the Pirates in the second half, but defensively they were unable to stop Verndale's Shania Glenz, who scored 21 points for the Pirates.

Also aiding the Tigers were Alyssa Semmler with 13 points and Gabby Rainwater with 10.

The Tigers are now 3-3 overall, and will be traveling to Sebeka to take on the Trojans Thursday, Dec. 22.

Verndale 20 29—49

Pine River-Backus 16 28—44

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 14, Gabby Rainwater 10, Shelby Adkins 5, Alyssa Semmler 13, Emma Barchus 2. FG 16-46 (percent), FT 13-21 (percent). 3-point 1-2 ( percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 8, Haley Youngbauer 12, Alexys Thompson 5, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 1, Shania Glenz 21. FG 16-37 (percent), FT 16-31 (percent). 3-point 1-3 ( percent).