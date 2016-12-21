Patriot girls bounce Bemidji

Karli Skog led the Patriots with 14 points, Corina Ruud had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds and Olivia Lane had six points and 11 rebounds.

The Patriots jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the start and would stretch that to 19-7 on a layup by Kristin Skog, two free throws by Ruud and a layup by Karli Skog.

They would continue building their lead, going into halftime up 30-13 after a layup by Sam Littman.

The Patriots opened the second half with an 11-0 run that included four points each by Kristin Skog and Lane.

They stretched their lead to 50-17 when Karli Skog hit a 3-pointer and Bre Sewall scored on two free throws.

From there, both coaches brought in more bench players as the Patriots went on to win by 32 points.

"We had 12 girls score, which was nice," coach Jon Dale said, "and our big girls (Ruud, Lane and Karli Skog) all had big games for us."

The ninth-grade Patriots beat the Lumberjacks 56-31 after they led at the half by 27-16. Rachel Voges led the Patriots with 16 points, Emma Benson had 10 and both Emma-Jo Nevin and Lola Rysavy had eight each.

The JV Patriots lost to the Lumberjacks 75-66 in a game that saw Bemidji make all 12 of its free-throw attempts in the final six minutes of the game. MacKenzie Nelson was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 15 points, Desera Engholm had 14, Benson had 10 and Britt Kratochvil had eight.

Bemidji 13 22—35

Pequot Lakes 30 37—67

BEMIDJI

Lindsey Hildenbrand 3, Samantha Edlund 4, Lexi Wade 6, Evette Morgan 6, Ciara Cermak 3, Klaryssa Whelan 4, Grace Naig 4, Rumer Flatness 5. FT 13-20 (65 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 4, Molly Dotty 2, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 14, Quinn Kratochvil 1, Olivia Lane 6, MacKenzie Nelson 2, Kristin Skog 7, Lyndsey Johnson 5, Corina Ruud 13, Bre Sewall2, Sam Littman 7. FG 22-57 (39 percent), FT 17-27 (63 percent). 3-point 2-6 (33 percent). Overall: 4-0. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.