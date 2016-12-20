JV Patriots remain undefeated

On Friday, Dec. 16, Pequot Lakes journeyed to Detroit Lakes to take on a tough rival. The Patriots led start to finish in this one and controlled the game throughout despite battling some foul trouble. Jordan Schommer and Tyler Manley each netted 21 points followed by Marcus Klein with nine and Vincent Miska with eight.

The Patriots return home to face Mid-State rival Staples-Motley on Thursday, Dec. 22.