JV Patriots remain undefeated
The Pequot Lakes Boys' Basketball team raised their season record to 5-0 overall with a pair of convincing wins this past week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Patriots ran away from the host Park Rapids squad by the score of 68-38. The Patriots led only 34-22 at the half before widening their lead in the second frame. Ten Patriots got into the scoring column led by Tyler Manley with 17, Vincent Miska with eight, while Jordan Schommer, Austin Meister, and Dylin Ackerman all added eight apiece.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Pequot Lakes journeyed to Detroit Lakes to take on a tough rival. The Patriots led start to finish in this one and controlled the game throughout despite battling some foul trouble. Jordan Schommer and Tyler Manley each netted 21 points followed by Marcus Klein with nine and Vincent Miska with eight.
The Patriots return home to face Mid-State rival Staples-Motley on Thursday, Dec. 22.