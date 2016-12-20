Tiger boys lose two of three

After a subpar shooting game the night before, the Tigers connected with 64 percent of their shots from the floor.

Nick Ackerman led the team with 23 points and nine rebound. Torry Hirschey had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Brady Raph scored 18 points.

Laporte 33 38—71

Pine River-Backus 42 42—84

LAPORTE

Darin Johannsen 2, Riley Kline 24, Reid Grandy 22, Nick Bialke 11, Jaden Clyde 9, Jarod Chase 3. FT 16-19 (84 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 2, Brady Raph 18, Torry Hirschey 13, Nick Ackerman 23, Jordan Onken 5, Kiel Struss 8, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 7. FT 17-28 (61 percent).

---

Panthers 85, Tigers 58

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead on Thursday, Dec. 15, but turnovers and missed opportunities turned that lead into a deficit as the Tigers fell to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers 85-58.

"We failed to handle their full-court pressure and turnovers led to easy baskets for them," coach John Riewer said. "We just have to do a better job coaching how to break a full-court press and our kids are going to have to improve their physical skill level. The effort is there, but it's disappointing when you get beat by that many points. They are a good basketball team, but I really believe in my heart of hearts that they are not that many points better than we are."

The Tigers managed to out-rebound their opponents 35-30, but made just 18 of 51 shots - including just three of nine 3-pointers - while turning the ball over 16 times.

"We have to have a couple of our better shooters start making baskets," Riewer said. "A couple of guys right now are struggling and they need to come alive for us. We have a really balanced scoring attack ... but right now, for us to be successful, we have to do a better job taking care of the basketball and giving ourselves an opportunity to shoot rather than giving the other team those opportunities."

Ackerman and Kiel Struss led the team with 13 points each in the game. Joe Davidson had 11 points while Nate Brasel had eight points and nine rebounds.

"Tonight was one of those nights and (the Panthers) deserved to win," Riewer said. "The kids are great to work with, and their goal is hopefully to be a better team next week and continuing throughout the season."

CL-Bena 48 37—85

Pine River-Backus 28 30—58

CASS LAKE-BENA

Terick Frazer 11, Mark Reyes 2, Noah DeLapaz 10, Miguel Reyes 9, Ethan Brown 9, Jared Brown 13, Jarell Jacobs 7, Jordan Newago 6, Coltin Mitchel 3, Tyler Jones 6. FG 32*66 (48 percent), FT 10-14 (71 percent). 3-point 8-22 (36 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Chris Krecklau 2, Brady Raph 5, Torry Hirschey 5, Nick Ackerman 13, Jordan Onken 2, Kiel Struss 13, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 11. FG 18-51 (35 percent), FT 19-27 (70 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent).

---

Wolves 56, Tigers 52

Struss scored 13 points and corralled eight rebounds for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 56-52 Northland Conference loss to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"We had many opportunities to win the basketball game," Riewer said. "Unfortunately, we came out up short."

PR-B's Hirschey added 10 points.

Walker-Hackensack-A 24 32—56

Pine River-Backus 27 25—52

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Kevin Smith 14, Edgar Anderson 3, Koby Taylor 5, Brady Ginos 2, Ben Hed 2, Matt Koring 2, Trapper Miller 6, Nathaniel Armstrong 22. FG 21-61 (34 percent), FT 11-16 (69 percent). 3-point 3-23 (13 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 9, Torry Hirschey 10, Nick Ackerman 9, Kiel Struss 13, Nate Brasel 8, Joe Davidson 3, Troy Staples. FT 23-28 (82 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent).