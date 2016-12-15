Road Crew sweep opening dual meets

Also winning two matches on the day for the Road Crew were Connor Tulenchik, Jake Poehler, Tim Ryan, Cody France and Josh Pettit.

"Evan Gravdahl showed his leadership by getting two pins for us," said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. "We are dealing with some injuries and open weights, so bonus points are a must at this point. He wasted little time and followed off of the momentum that Jake Poehler gave the team. Jake had two wins that helped set the tone for the rest of the team. He came to wrestle in front of the home crowd."

Against the Wolves, the teams traded forfeit wins in the first four matches and were tied 12-12. The Road Crew eventually pulled ahead 21-12 after Gravdahl's pin, and they eventually led 27-12 after Ryan's pin at 152. The Wolves won the next two matches to cut the deficit before the Road Crew bounced back on a decision by Devyn Richards and a pin by France at 195 for an insurmountable 38-18 lead.

"Tim Ryan picked up a big pin at 152 against Walker," Hoffarth said. "And Harley Large wrestled a very competitive match at 160. He is a good athlete and will get better with more experience. Myca Reynolds also got his first varsity victory at heavyweight. Although the dual was decided by the time Myca took the mat, he still the got the crowd involved as he put his opponent on his back three times."

Against Deer River, the teams split the opening two matches before the Warriors picked up three straight forfeit wins for a 21-3 lead going into the 138 match. The Road Crew then won the next five matches - starting with pins by Poehler and Gravdahl, then winning two forfeits before Keenan Dahl won by fall.

"Connor Tulenchik had a really nice win at 106," Hoffarth said. "He's a grinder, and continued to work the entire match and eventually wore his opponent down. Josh Pettit, who is only a freshman, got his first varsity victory at 220. He will grow into a solid wrestler with more varsity experience."

Hoffarth added that Dahl also continues to improve.

"He isn't a flashy wrestler, but his offense is continuing to develop at the varsity level," he said. "And Devyn Richards showed his senior leadership. He goes really hard and doesn't back down.

"Cody France will show a lot of growth this season. He is taking advantage of his varsity spot and is going to be someone we can count on."

The Road Crew, 2-0 overall, were scheduled to wrestle Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and then compete at the Cass Lake-Bena tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17.

"The team really stepped up knowing that we were going to give some points away with forfeits," Hoffarth said. "They understood their roles and we were able to earn bonus points and not give them up. We are a young team from a varsity experience standpoint. We will have some growing pains, but we also have some key pieces we can build around."

Road Crew 49, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18

106: Riley Wilson (RC) won by forfeit

113: Connor Tulenchik (RC) won by forfeit

120: Carter Bethke (WHA) won by forfeit

126: Dillon McGee (WHA) won by forfeit

138: Jake Poehler (RC) dec. Drew Erickson 10-5

145: Evan Gravdahl (RC) pinned Colton Jacob :24

152: Tim Ryan (RC) pinned Tyler Hausken 3:19

160: Kyle Schmidt (WHA) dec. Harley Large 4-0

170: Austin Smith (WHA) dec. Keenan Dahl 6-2

182: Devyn Richards (RC) dec. Nick Landwehr 17-2

195: Cody France (RC) pinned Nick Laford 5:59

220: Josh Pettit (RC) won by forfeit

285: Myca Reynolds (RC) dec. Liam Andress 15-3

Road Crew 45, Deer River 30

106: Tulenchik (RC) dec. Trevor Michlenzi 6-5

113: Marshall Michlenzi (DR) dec. Addisuone Harrington 8-1

120: Jace Geving (DR) won by forfeit

126: Brady Long (DR) won by forfeit

132: Jamaal Balid (DR) won by forfeit

138: Poehler (RC) pinned Trey Fairbanks 3:48

145: Gravdahl (RC) pinned Giniw Charwood 1:09

152: Ryan (RC) won by forfeit

160: Large (RC) won by forfeit

170: Dahl (RC) pinned Cole Fox 2:45

182: Jacob Schimer (DR) dec. Richards 10-7

195: France (RC) won by forfeit

220: Pettit (RC) pinned Frank Villinueve 5:11

285: Jared Rabbit (DR) pinned Reynolds :45