JV Patriots win three at home
The Pequot Lakes JV boys basketball team won three home games this past week to open their season successfully this past week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Patriots led from start to finish and beat Grand Rapids by a score of 53-47. Defense was the name of the game as the team was able to turn defense into scores on multiple occasions. Jordan Schommer and Owen Seidl led the scores with 12 and 11 points respectively and seven total Patriots broke into the scoring column.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Patriots fell behind early to the visitors from Pierz and trailed at the half by six. However, the squad ramped up the defense in the second half to outscore the Pioneers 39-22 to win going away by the score of 66-55. Leading scorers were Jordan Schommer with 19, Owen Seidl with 12, and Tyler Manley chipped in 11.
In a Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon home contest, the Patriots entertained Milaca. The team again started out slowly, trailing 12-7 before rallying and taking a 31-27 halftime lead. The Patriots slowly continued building their 2nd half lead to eventually win 62-38. Ten Patriots broke the scoring column led by Tyler Manley with 11, and Vincent Miska with 10.
The JV Patriots find themselves on the road this week when the travel to Detroit Lakes to face the Lakers at their house on Friday, Dec. 16.