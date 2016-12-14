JV Patriots win three at home

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Patriots fell behind early to the visitors from Pierz and trailed at the half by six. However, the squad ramped up the defense in the second half to outscore the Pioneers 39-22 to win going away by the score of 66-55. Leading scorers were Jordan Schommer with 19, Owen Seidl with 12, and Tyler Manley chipped in 11.

In a Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon home contest, the Patriots entertained Milaca. The team again started out slowly, trailing 12-7 before rallying and taking a 31-27 halftime lead. The Patriots slowly continued building their 2nd half lead to eventually win 62-38. Ten Patriots broke the scoring column led by Tyler Manley with 11, and Vincent Miska with 10.

The JV Patriots find themselves on the road this week when the travel to Detroit Lakes to face the Lakers at their house on Friday, Dec. 16.