PL Dance team 2nd in Pierz, 10th at Eastview

"We are incredibly proud of our athletes for finishing second in both junior varsity and varsity,” Coach Melissa Holland said. “Varsity had a very strong performance. We feel as though our timing of movements is going to be our strength this season. This week we will be focusing on kick technique. Varsity scored pretty well in this area but there is always room to improve. JV did a great job in their first competition of the season."

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the teams competed at the AA Eastview Invitational in Apple Valley, along with many teams from their section. Pequot Lakes varsity placed 10th, while the junior varsity placed fourth.

"We felt as though both teams had their best performances thus far while competing at the Eastview Invitational," said Holland. "We felt as though varsity performed stronger than the night before. There were no major mistakes and timing and placement were very good. We did not end up where we hoped but won't let that discourage us. We are going to focus on kick height and technique the next two weeks and over winter break we will make some changes to the dance in order to increase our scores in the area of "formations and transitions. JV had a very strong performance and executed the routine with very few mistakes. The team improved their scores in every area from the night previous."

Pierz Conference high kick results (rank scores)

Varsity:

Aitkin (3)

Pequot Lakes (6)

Crosby Ironton (10)

Pierz (11)

Detroit Lakes (15)

Pine River-Backus (18)

Junior Varsity:

Aitkin Black (3)

Pequot Lakes (8.5)

Crosby Ironton (10)

Detroit Lakes (11)

Aitkin Red (16)

Pierz (18)

Pine River-Backus (20)

Eastview Invitational high kick results (rank scores):

Varsity:

Sartell (4)

Totino Grace (8)

Rocori (10)

Benilde St. Margaret (11)

St. Cloud Cathedral (12)

10th Pequot Lakes (29)

Junior Varsity:

Sauk Rapids-Rice (3)

Marshall (6)

4th Pequot Lakes (13.5)