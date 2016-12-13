Patriot girls win two games

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Patriots traveled east to Proctor where they defeated the Rails 64-30.

Against Cathedral the Patriots were nursing a 7-6 lead early when Skog hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to make it 12-6 and they would lead 14-8 after Sam Littman put in a rebound.

They then led 18-10 and 21-13 after Skog hit another 3-pointer, but the lead would be cut to just three (30-27) by halftime after a late run by the Crusaders.

The Patriots led 36-32 early in the second half before Ruud got going, making a free throw, layup and a put-back. With 11:05 left, the Patriots led 45-35.

With 4:17 left, Ruud hit a turnaround jump shot for a 54-37 lead and Lane added two baskets before Ruud hit two more free throws to push the lead to 20.

“We didn’t play very well defensively the first half but our big scorers did come through,” coach Jon Dale said. “We did play a good second half, though, and things went much better for us.”

At Proctor, the Patriots led by a wide margin throughout the game thanks to 16 points by Lane, 14 by Skog and 12 by Ruud.

Lane also tallied 12 rebounds, while Skog had seven assists.

“We played well and did fine by taking care of the ball,” assistant coach Kate Dale said.

St. Cloud Cathedral 27 18—45

Pequot Lakes 30 35—65

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Kate Tomczik 11, Abbey Medelberg 4, Hallie Hupf 3, Megan Voit 11, Julia Meyer 5, Morgan Prom 11. FG 14-59 (24 percent), FT 10-17 (59 percent). 3-point 5-26 (19 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 1, Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 16, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 14, MacKenzie Nelson 4, Kristin Skog 1, Corina Ruud 15, Bre Sewall 3, Sam Littman 4. FG 25-57 (44 percent), FT 13-22 (59 percent). 3-point 2-8 (25 percent).

Proctor 15 15—30

Pequot Lakes 42 22—64

PROCTOR

Sam Pogatchnik 13, Liz Frase 1, Morgan Nylund 3, Sam Parendo 2, Katelyn Marunich 6, Emma Terhaar 3. FT 6-12 (50 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Molly Dotty 2, Britt Kratochvil 2, Karli Skog 14, Olivia Lane 16, MacKenzie Nelson 1, Kristin Skog 6, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Corina Ruud 12, Bre Sewall 2, Sam Littman 5. FG 23-63 (37 percent), FT 15-20 (75 percent). 3-point 3-12 (25 percent). Overall: 3-0.

---

By Wayne “Wheaties” Wallin, Staff Writer