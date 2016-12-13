Eagle View students advance in Elks Hoop Shoot
The physical education teachers at Eagle View Elementary School gave second, third, and fourth grade students an opportunity to participate in the Brainerd Elks Hoop Shoot contest.
The students that will be representing Eagle View and competing in the next level of competition at Forestview include Blake Spiczka and Taylor Morris for the 8-9 year old boys, Carter Loge and Bode Eggena for the 10-11 year old boys, Olivia Den Hartog for the 8-9 year old girls, and Morgan Dotty and Audrey Jobe for the 10-11 year old girls.