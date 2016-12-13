The Patriots kept the game tied in the early minutes before the visitors scored the next 12 points to take a 16-4 lead.

“We couldn’t buy a basket, and we didn’t handle the ball very well either,” head coach Richard Spiczka said.

After trailing 18-6, the Patriots started to come around with Zach Sjoblad turned a 3-point play to cut the Thunderhawk lead to 20-17.

Pequot Lakes then got 3-pointers from Huss and Adam Casanova, and a steal and layup from Austin Young tied the score at 29 with 1:52 left in the half. Each team made a single free throw before the break.

The Patriots took an early lead in the second half. After baskets by Huss and Nathan Traut, they led 45-37.

The Thunderhawks came back, leading 49-45 at one point before Gage Westlund hit a 3-pointer and a layup. Baskets by Huss and Blake Lane put the Patriots up 57-51 with 8:30 left.

Grand Rapids scored the next 10 points and took a lead they would not give up.

“We had a couple of decent leads in the second half, but let them get back into it and we couldn’t stop No. 11 (Jake Skelly).” Westlund said.

Skelly led all scorers with 37 points.

Grand Rapids 30 51—81

Pequot Lakes 30 46—76

GRAND RAPIDS

Isaiah McLaurin, Bryce Prochazka 5, Jake Skelly 37, Stacy Washington 2, Brooks Bachmann 12, Eric Steere, Tyler Baird, Christian George 2, Nate Seelye, Jack Namyst 1, Dallas Kane, Jake Anderson 4, Blake Smith, Brock Schrom 18. FT 30-38 (79 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 4, Adam Casanova 10, Nathan Traut 6, Blake Lane 4, Gage Westlund 7, Cody Huss 28, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 14. FT 7-13 (54 percent).

Pequot Lakes 79, Pierz 31

On Thursday, Dec. 6, the Patriots got their first win of new coach Rich Spiczka by point the Pierz Pioneers 79-31 as 13 different players in the scoring column - four of them with double figures.

The Patriots jumped out to a 12-0 lead at the start. They stretched that to 28-2 when Traut hit a 3-pointer.

They went on to lead by scores of 34-4 and 43-6 on their way to a 55-10 lead at the halftime break.

Adam Casanova led the Patriots with 12 points, Zach Sjoblad added 11 while Cody Huss and Noah Borleis had 10 each.

“After we had struggled at times in our opener with Grand Rapids, we really played well and we got 13 players to score for us,” Spiczka said.

Pierz 13 18—31

Pequot Lakes 57 22—79

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 2, Lukas Otte 2, Thomas Funk 4, Matt Tautges 11, Christopher Marshik 2, Jesse Marshik 4, Nick Scholl 6. FG 8-55 (14 percent), FT 13-16 (81 percent). 3-point 2-21 (9 percent). Overall: 0-3. Next: host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 6, Adam Casanova 12, Noah Borleis 10, Nathan Traut 8, Blake Lane 2, Kirk Johnson 6, Gage Westlund 4, Cody Huss 10, Sam Scheuss 2, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 4, Zach Sjoblad 11, Zach Senst 2. FT 7-11 (64 percent).

Wolves 71, Patriots 63

In a Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon matinee, the Patriots were guilty of numerous turnovers as they fell to the Milaca Wolves 71-63.

The Patriots fell behind 9-0 to start the game before Sjoblad got them on the board with a layup. They fell behind 17-4 with 10 minutes left in the half before 3-pointers by Sjoblad and Westlund got the team on track.

They tied the game at 21 on a layup by Sjoblad but trailed 24-23 at the break.

With the score tied at 28 in the second half, Sjoblad hit a 3-pointer and a layup to give the Patriots a five-point lead.

A 3-pointer by Traut - which gave Pequot Lakes a 37-36 lead - would mark the last time the team would lead in the game.

“We did not play very well, and we had way too many turnovers,” Spiczka said. “There were way too many fouls called in the game and the difference in the game was at the free-throw line.”

Sjoblad had a career-high 25 points, which was also a game high for either team. Westlund added 13 for the Patriots.

---

By Wayne “Wheaties” Wallin, Sports Writer