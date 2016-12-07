"Connor (Tulenchik) wrestled really smart all day," said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. "He kept himself in good position all day and he proved to be in really good shape coming out of the gate. As a seventh grader, that was something I was worried about (with Tulenchik). Wrestling a six-minute match is much different than wrestling a three-minute match in elementary school. He showed he is up for the challenge."

The Road Crew's Spencer Richards compiled a 3-1 record to finish third at 138 while teammates Evan Gravdahl, 152, and Chris Foster, 195, both placed fourth.

"Spencer (Richards) wrestled extremely well all day," Hoffarth said. "He came up short in the semifinals, but he will be tough to beat all year long. Evan (Gravdahl) was 2-2 (overall), and we are confident that he will get things clicking and will be one of our leaders all year. And Chris (Foster) battled all day and looked to be on his way to a third-place finish before suffering an injury in the medal rounds."

The Road Crew's Cody France won three matches to place fifth at 182 while Keenan Dahl was sixth at 160.

"Cody (France) wrestled very well," Hoffarth said. "He was 3-2 (overall), and ran into a few very accomplished wrestlers, but was able to come through in the wrestle backs. Keenan (Dahl) never quits and although he found himself behind in some matches, he was the one scoring points as time expired. He will improve with every varsity opportunity."

The Road Crew was scheduled to compete at the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 6, before hosting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine River, and then host Crosby-Ironton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Pequot Lakes.

"We have a lot of new faces in our lineup, and we are dealing with some open weights at this time," Hoffarth said. "We are hoping to get settled in sooner than later."

Team scores: 1-Perham 271.5, 2-Thief River Falls 180.5, 3-Staples-Motley 159.5, 4-Bertha-Hewitt Verndale/Parkers Prairie 131, 5-Badger/Greenbush/Middle River 131, 6-United North Central 99, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 84, 9-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 83, 9-LP-GE/Browerville/EV 81

Road Crew results from W-DC tourney:

106: 1-Connor Tulenchik (PLB) 3-0

113: Riley Wilson 0-2

138: 3-Spencer Richards (PLB) 3-1

145: Peter Koering 1-2

152: 4-Evan Gravdahl (PLB) 2-2

160: 6-Keenan Dahl (PLB) 1-3

170: Devyn Richards 0-2

182: 5-Cody France (PLB) 3-2

195: 4-Chris Foster (PLB) 2-2

220: Myca Reynolds 0-2