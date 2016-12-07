Lightning Squirt B takes second in Cloquet
The Northern Lakes Lightning Squirt B team took second place in Cloquet after defeating International Falls 6-3, tying Cloquet Purple 2-2, and beating Piemont Maroon 8-4 to move into the semi-finals. With an overtime win of 8-7 against Cloquet Gold, they moved onto the championship game to face Congdon and fell 9-1.
From left: Jared Bushman, Finn Fogarty, Hawken Swanstrom, Matthew Bisson-Dale, Anthony Noyes, Austin DeGrote, Andrew Haugene, Jarrett Freking, Ryan Fritz, Mavrick Franz, Jack Carr and Randy Papenfuss.